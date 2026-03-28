5 Clever Gadgets Under $100 To Upgrade Your Bathroom
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Few parts of our homes get as much action as our bathrooms. They play an important part in our routines, so the right setup sets the tone for how we start and end each day. There are plenty of ways to support a smooth morning or evening wind-down that can help support better habits, especially with gadgets.
While there are some gadgets that we think aren't always worth the money, there's definitely a lot of little upgrades you can try that can make a big difference. The right gadgets can keep your limited floor space tidy, add warmth, and make doing your "business" more enjoyable. Although it may be a while before features from the most high-tech bathrooms become affordable for the average person, there are many useful products at reasonable prices.
So, if you're curious about all the ways you can take your space up a notch, here are some gadgets worth considering, even if your budget is $100 or less.
hOmeLabs 2.4 Gallon SwiftLid Trash Can
Using infrared technology, the hOmeLabs 2.4 Gallon SwiftLid Trash Can has a rapid sensor that activates a retractable butterfly lid inward for hands-free use. Unlike other automatic trash cans, its unique lid design means it requires less vertical space when throwing trash, which makes it ideal for tighter bathroom spaces.
Made of stainless steel, it measures 14.4 inches x 8.7 inches x 5.7 inches, which makes it compact and useful for people with limited floor space. Dual AA batteries mean you don't have to worry about plugging it into sockets, which are awkward in some bathrooms. Retailing for just under $50, the 2.4 Gallon model of the hOmeLabs Touchless Sensor Trash Can comes in three colors: creamy white, dark stainless steel, and matte black. A 13-gallon version is available for $135 if you're willing to go over the budget.
On Amazon, more than 5,700+ users have rated it 4.1 stars on average, with 63% awarding 5-star ratings. Still, there have been some durability issues, especially with the lid and the ring that holds the bag. In addition, a few people criticized sensor issues, such as the lid opening and closing by itself. That said, if you're confident with your coding skills, we've mentioned that you can also transform any trash can into a smart bin using Arduino.
Luxe Bidet NEO 120
Some toilets can turn your bathroom into a spa, but they will cost well over $100. Instead, you can get a bidet, like the Luxe Bidet NEO 120. Designed for most standard U.S. toilets, the NEO series has both retractable nozzles and a guard gate to avoid splash backs. It has a lot of the typical features people look for in a bidet, such as rear wash and self-cleaning. Out of the box, it includes all the necessary accessories to connect it to your water supply. And if you have any installation questions, the manufacturer can assist with videos, live chat, or email. There's also an 18-month warranty.
At just under $60, the Luxe Bidet NEO 120 comes in blue, gold, rose gold, and white. Among the most popular items on this list, the Luxe Bidet NEO 120 has a lot of fans. Apart from being an Amazon's Choice product, more than 100,000 users have also rated it 4.6 stars on average. Not to mention, 91% of Amazon customers thought it was worth rating at least four stars.
Live Fine Towel Warmer
What better way to end a shower than with a warm, toasty towel? The Live Fine Towel Warmer warms fabric with a bucket-style heater that can handle an oversized 40-inch x 70-inch towel, although some people claim the unit is too snug for robes. To operate, just throw the towel inside, close it, and set the timer on the LCD. You can heat the towel from 15 minutes up to an hour in 15-minute increments. It has an automatic shut-off feature, so you don't have to worry about soaring electric bills.
Sold in white ($89.99) or grey ($99.99), the Live Fine Towel Warmer has generated an average rating of 4.3 stars from more than 1,900 Amazon customers, 82% of whom awarded at least 4 stars. For people with children, users have mentioned that it can be a safer alternative to heated towel racks. To get the most out of it, users have also mentioned throwing in a cotton ball with drops of essential oil for some added fragrance.
INEVIFIT Bathroom Scale
The sleek INEVIFIT Bathroom Scale can weigh up to 400 lbs (180 kg). It consists of tempered glass, measures 11.8 inches by 11 inches, and features a 3.6-inch LED display. The scales come in three colors — black, silver, or white — and use four AAA batteries.
Despite its just under $100 price tag, more than 23,000 people have rated the INEVIFIT Bathroom Scale 4.8 stars on average, with 88% of users even giving it a perfect 5-star rating. One person claimed they were "one of the best looking scales out there," with many others echoing the sentiment. Only 2% of users gave 1-star reviews, citing accuracy issues. Fortunately, the company offers good after-sales services, replacing defective scales swiftly, even for minor LED issues.
That said, if you are willing to spend more than a hundred dollars, there are plenty of smart scales that can do more than track your weight. For just an extra $30, you can get the INENVIFIT EROS, which tracks body composition and syncs data with your mobile phone.
Mistriddle Waterproof Shower Phone Holder
If you want to make bath time more enjoyable for yourself (or your kids), consider the Mistriddle waterproof shower phone holder. Measuring 8.5 inches x 4.6 inches, it can hold mobile phones up to 7 inches long. While it can be conveniently put right next to your bathtub, it also ships with a trio of adhesive wall hooks, so you can change locations.
Capable of 360-degree rotation, it lets you view both vertical and horizontal content types. It can extend up to 2.3 inches, and you can adjust the viewing angle depending on where you place it. It also has a usable HD touchscreen.
Priced at $17.99, it has an average rating of 4.5 stars from more than 2,100 Amazon customers. An Amazon's Choice product, 75% of reviewers gave the Mistriddle Waterproof Shower Phone Holder a perfect 5-star rating, while only 3% thought it was 1-star material.