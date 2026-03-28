5 Clever Gadgets Under $100 To Upgrade Your Bathroom

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Few parts of our homes get as much action as our bathrooms. They play an important part in our routines, so the right setup sets the tone for how we start and end each day. There are plenty of ways to support a smooth morning or evening wind-down that can help support better habits, especially with gadgets.

While there are some gadgets that we think aren't always worth the money, there's definitely a lot of little upgrades you can try that can make a big difference. The right gadgets can keep your limited floor space tidy, add warmth, and make doing your "business" more enjoyable. Although it may be a while before features from the most high-tech bathrooms become affordable for the average person, there are many useful products at reasonable prices.

So, if you're curious about all the ways you can take your space up a notch, here are some gadgets worth considering, even if your budget is $100 or less.