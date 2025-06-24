10 Home Gadgets To Turn Your Bathroom Into A Spa Sanctuary
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
No matter how busy life gets, the bathroom is the one room in the house where you can find solace and take life at a slower pace — usually. It's a place where you can count on privacy and peace, whether you're reading a book in the bath, singing in the shower, or getting ready for whatever the day will bring. And when you turn your bathroom into your own personal spa, you'll want to take every excuse possible to spend more time there.
Spa days don't have to cost hundreds of dollars, nor do you have to travel beyond the comfort of home. A few handy gadgets can instantly upgrade your bathroom to create your own sanctuary, and they don't cost a fortune, either. From minor lighting changes to major fixture upgrades, here are 10 of the best tech gadgets that will make every day feel a little more relaxing and luxurious.
Cordless Scalp Massager
A good scalp massage can help to melt away stress. It stimulates circulation (like any other type of massage), and some studies suggest it even promotes new hair growth. But even without these benefits, it's hard to turn down a relaxing head rub. This cordless scalp massager lets you enjoy a soothing massage on your time, without the expense of a professional.
It includes 84 gentle nodes on four rotating heads that conform to your scalp. Adjustable speeds let you choose your comfort level, from slow and relaxing to faster and more thorough. Even better, it's not just for your head. You can use it anywhere on the body to knead tough knots or soothe aching muscles after a workout. It runs on a rechargeable battery so there are no cords to fuss with. Plus it's waterproof, so you can use it in the shower or bath and make it part of your daily self-care. This cordless scalp massager sells on Amazon for $39.99.
Filtered Handheld Shower Head
There's something calming about the sound of falling rain or waterfalls, and this filtered handheld showerhead lets you invite the sounds of nature into your bathroom. The shower is where you go to get clean, which is hard to do when you're dousing yourself with hard water. This handheld shower head has a filter built in that softens hard water and removes contaminants like chlorine that may dry out your skin. The water flows through 18 filter layers before it reaches your skin, giving you a different level of clean you might not have known you were missing.
Since the Pweran Filtered Shower Head is handheld, you can remove it from its post above your head for even body spraying. The head itself includes a circle of massaging tips so you can enjoy a little extra R & R while you rinse. You can choose between four pressure and spray settings, including a rainfall setting and a water-saving mode. There's also a one-touch button to start and stop the water flow, which may come in handy when washing children or pets. The shower head has earned an average 4.2-star rating across more than 7,500 Amazon reviews. And at only $33.79, it's far less expensive than a trip to a day spa.
Nurecover Tropic Sauna
Having a sauna in your bathroom sounds expensive, but it doesn't have to be. You also don't need any heavy construction to add one to your home. Nurecover's Tropic Sauna is made for convenience and portability. It assembles in minutes by one person and doesn't require any hardwiring or installation to enjoy.
This single person booth-like setup takes up about as much space as a single shower stall. It's small enough to squeeze into many existing bathrooms, yet big enough for a person to sit down comfortably while they enjoy a steam session. The steam generator sits outside of the sauna, with a single tube feeding into the zippered enclosure. The sauna also includes a remote control so you can adjust the temperature of the steam, as well as red light therapy for extra health benefits. The NuRecover Tropic Sauna includes the sauna, steam generator, a foldable chair, sweat mat, and other accessories.
Hot Tub Lights
If you already have a bathtub, a quick lighting upgrade can make it feel more spa-like and luxurious. These bathtub lights stick to the side of your tub and change the appearance of the water. You can take your pick from 16 different colors and four color-changing modes to customize your level of relaxation. Chromotherapy is a hot topic in spas, and you can bring the power of colored lighting into your home for under $10.
These battery-powered LED lights also work for pools, garden ponds, outdoor hot tubs, fountains, and aquariums. They're made to submerge in water, so there's no risk of damaging the light if you use them in your tub. The included remote control lets you choose different colors, brightness levels, and lighting effects, something you'll never get with basic candles. A two-pack of hot tub lights from YiaMia retail on Amazon for $9.99.
Conair Jet Hydro Spa
If you've ever loved the idea of a jetted tub in your bathroom but didn't want to spring for the expense or keep up with the maintenance, an over-the-tub jet might be the next best thing. The Conair Jet Hydro Spa turns any tub into a jetted spa, with no hardwiring required. This portable bath spa hangs on the side of the tub using a suction cup. Two hydro jets create bubbles when turned on under water, so you get the feel of a jetted tub without the expense.
Many users agree that this jet alternative isn't as powerful as what you'd find in a real spa tub or swimming pool. But it's powerful enough to provide some muscle tension relief after a long day at work. It's also easy to attach and start using right away, and easier to clean compared to built-in tub jets that tend to build up with mold and gunk. The Conair Jet Hydro Spa sells on Amazon for $99.99, a far cry from a $5,660 jetted tub installation.
Keg Smart Towel Warmer
If you like the idea of a towel warmer in your bathroom but are short on space, the Keg smart towel warmer makes a great alternative. This wall-hanging towel warmer can take the place of your existing towel rod (and give you a few extra rungs). Smart technology lets you connect your towel warmer to your smart home hub, giving it voice activation. You can tell it when to turn on and off like magic. Or, if you don't have a smart hub, you can install the app on your smartphone and control it from there. There's also an automatic timer feature if you prefer hands-free convenience.
Installation is easy if you prefer the plug-and-play option. Or, you can choose to hardwire it into your home for a more permanent solution. Either way, you'll get everything you need to set it up out of the box. You can get it on Amazon for $149.99.
Smart Bidet
You don't clean your body with just a dry piece of tissue paper, which is why the use of bidets is such a hot topic. Bidets use a powerful jet of water to wash away germs and bacteria. In the past, bidets were separate and permanent fixtures in bathrooms of the elite. But these days, you can add a bidet to your existing toilet without major plumbing upgrades.
This smart bidet comes installed on a toilet seat, so you can replace your plain one with a high-tech upgrade. You'll need to connect it to your water line to get the full benefit, but many homeowners find they can do this themselves. The Smart Bidet seat lets you customize water pressure levels and water temperature. It also comes with a built-in dryer with five drying levels so you can walk away feeling truly cleaned and refreshed. The Smart Bidet is on Amazon for $379.99.
Withings Body Smart Scale
Stepping on a scale might feel intimidating for some, but it's a surefire way to see how you're making progress toward your health goals (or if you're accidentally veering off track). Smart scales do more than just tell you your weight. They also help you calculate other health metrics, like body fat percentage, muscle mass, heart rate, and even your metabolic rate.
The Withings Body Smart Scale checks all of these boxes. It looks like a regular scale and takes up the same amount of space. But it also gives you a quick glimpse into other health metrics without any extra effort. You can get a baseline read on your standing heart rate, bone density, muscle mass, water percentage, fat percentage, and visceral fat. Connect it to the app to track health trends on your phone and see how any lifestyle changes like diet or exercise affect other metrics over time. You can get the Body Smart Scale on Amazon for $125.33, or the upgraded Body Scan version with more features for $499.95.
Wall-Mounted Rechargeable Light Up Makeup Mirror
Facials, waxing, and even your everyday makeup routine need good lighting. Magnification also helps you focus on specific areas, especially when you're tweezing your eyebrows or trying to perfect the cat-eye liquid eyeliner look. Installing a light-up magnifying mirror might set you back a couple hundred bucks or more, but this wall-mounted version is a much less expensive alternative and gives you the same benefits.
The mirror comes attached to a swivel arm so you can adjust your mirror and lighting where you need it. It mounts onto the wall using screws and doesn't require any hardwiring or electrical work. Because it runs on rechargeable lithium ion batteries, you won't have to worry about battery replacements like you would with a freestanding mirror. Once fully charged, you can get up to 12 hours of continuous use. One side gives you a regular mirror view, while the flip side offers 10x magnification for precision beauty regimens. The mirror is on Amazon for $49.99 and comes in four metal finishes.
Waterless Essential Oil Diffuser
Step into any spa and you'll notice it's more than meets the eye; It also tickles the nose. Most spas infuse aromatherapy into the atmosphere for a relaxing, refreshing experience. The way a space smells affects the way you feel. It's also a sense directly connected to memory, so what you smell really does have an effect on your state of mind.
This waterless essential oil diffuser makes a great addition to a luxury spa-like bathroom. It's made for small spaces like bathrooms, and since it's also cordless, it can fit on pretty much any surface. You can customize the amount of fragrance it releases and choose any anxiety-reducing essential oils you'd like (in other words, you don't have to buy refill kits or brand-specific cartridges). It runs on a rechargeable battery so there are no wires to deal with. There's even an ambient glow light on the device to add to the luxury look and feel of your bathroom. You can get this waterless essential oil diffuser from Neom Well-Being for $79.