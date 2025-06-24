10 Home Gadgets To Turn Your Bathroom Into A Spa Sanctuary

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

No matter how busy life gets, the bathroom is the one room in the house where you can find solace and take life at a slower pace — usually. It's a place where you can count on privacy and peace, whether you're reading a book in the bath, singing in the shower, or getting ready for whatever the day will bring. And when you turn your bathroom into your own personal spa, you'll want to take every excuse possible to spend more time there.

Spa days don't have to cost hundreds of dollars, nor do you have to travel beyond the comfort of home. A few handy gadgets can instantly upgrade your bathroom to create your own sanctuary, and they don't cost a fortune, either. From minor lighting changes to major fixture upgrades, here are 10 of the best tech gadgets that will make every day feel a little more relaxing and luxurious.