6 Gadgets To Make Your Bathroom Feel More Luxurious
When it comes to luxury, it's often the little, thoughtful things that truly make moments special. In many ways, it's having the right thing conveniently within arm's reach exactly when you need it. Although many of us can't afford to stay in luxury hotels or apartments all the time, there are a few things that we can buy for our homes that can make it feel special, especially in the bathroom.
For believers in Eastern environmental design strategies like Feng Shui, the bathroom plays a pivotal role in wealth-building energy due to its proximity to water. But even if you don't believe this, the bathroom is one of the most used places in your home. After all, most people use it multiple times a day, and this increases for every person in your household. For this reason, you're bound to benefit from adding a few gadgets to make your bathroom more enjoyable to use.
In the past, we've mentioned some of the most high-tech bathrooms in the world, which are everything from bulletproof to floating. But if you just want a few items here and there that won't break the bank, we listed some interesting gadgets that can give your home's bathroom a touch of elegance. For further details on how they made it to the list, you can scroll to the end of the article, but if you want to start making every morning shower feel like the start of a good story, keep reading.
SereneLife Counter Towel Warmer Bucket
After a dip in a hotel pool, have you ever found yourself pleasantly surprised with the warm embrace of a thick, soft towel? If not, you and your family are missing out. With the added warmth, your towels can feel like a comforting hug and be the perfect way to end a dip in the pool, bath, or shower. With prices starting at $119.99, the SereneLife Counter Towel Warmer Bucket can warm up to 20L, which is about two towels, a robe, or a blanket. With a press of a button, you can even add aromatherapy discs and set the towel warmer to heat up from 15 to 60 minutes. On Amazon, more than 290 people have given this particular towel warmer around 4.5 stars.
But if you have limited bathroom space, the Heatgene Towel Warmer may be a better option for you. Not only can you use it for towels, but you can also hang and dry things like winter coats or swimwear, and you can opt for one of three colors: Brushed, matte black, and mirror polish. Made of six stainless steel layers, this towel warmer can reach up to 130 degrees Fahrenheit in half an hour. Surprisingly, it also works with Amazon's Alexa and Google's Assistant, so it can be integrated with the rest of your smart home setup easily. With an average of 4.3 stars from over 300 reviews, the cheapest variant of the Heatgene Towel Warmer sells for $209.99.
iHave UV Toothbrush Sanitizer
In recent years, there have been increasing studies showing the crucial role that our mouths have when it comes to overall health. Plus, with the corrosive nature of our modern diets, great-looking teeth are often believed to be status symbols. With this, investing in keeping your teeth clean with fancy gadgets, like the iHave UV Toothbrush Sanitizer, can make you feel rich inside and out of your bathroom. About a foot in length, iHave's toothbrush holder with UV disinfection technology can hold up to six toothbrushes and can be mounted on various surfaces, from mirrors to tiles. According to iHave, you can expect the battery to last up to a month, but to know the battery status of your device, all you have to do is check the circular light display.
For $35.99, the ultraviolet sanitizer comes with a toothpaste dispenser with three cups that also get cleaned upon storage. On Amazon, over 800 people thought that this product deserved a rating of around 4.1 stars on average. But take note: Several users have mentioned that while it's a great way to get back from counter space, it's not always a good fit for people who use electronic toothbrushes. If you want a version without the UV sterilizing features, iHave does offer an elegant toothbrush holder variant that more than two thousand people have given 4.4 stars on average. Retailing for $22.99, it is available in black and gold with additional storage space on top.
MIEFL Toilet Light Motion Sensor
Unfortunately, there is an all too common experience of being blinded by the big light when you're trying to use the bathroom in the middle of the night. Thankfully, sensor-based lights are some of the most affordable ways to make your bathroom feel more expensive than it is, and some can even go in your toilet. On Amazon, you can get MIEFL's Toilet Light Motion Sensor Light for only $9.49 a pair or around $4.75 each.
On the way to the toilet, this waterproof, lightweight motion sensor light can detect when you're up to 6.6 ft away. Apart from its 16 color options, you can even customize the brightness level or set it to automatic, so it can adjust the brightness based on the environment. Although it's not rechargeable and requires 3 AAA batteries to run, it does have a few battery-saving features. For example, after you're done using the bathroom, it turns off by itself after two minutes. As of writing, MIEFL clocks in at an average rating of four stars from over 4,800 people from Amazon and includes a shield and drop-shaped variants.
Alternatively, if you want sensor-based lights but not necessarily in your toilet bowl, Amazon Basics also sells a pack of two battery-powered LED Puck Lights. Priced at $5.49 (or $2.75 each), more than a thousand people have given these stick-on lights around 4.2 stars on Amazon. And for double the price, you can also get a variant with color-changing options.
Lighted Bathroom Mirror with Bluetooth Speaker
Do you remember those getting ready montages in movies, where the main character gets ready with their friends to start the day or for a fun night out? Well, that could be you. And what better way to set the tone of every day than getting ready in front of a brightly lit bathroom mirror with a Bluetooth speaker blasting your favorite music?
With an impressive 4.6-star rating from almost 400 reviewers on Amazon, the M LTMIRROR can bring your bathroom to the next level for under $200. With prices that start at $149, the brand offers four different sizes to choose from that can also be mounted vertically or horizontally. Aside from its Bluetooth speaker, each mirror also has other features like defogging, color temperature switching (warm, natural, and white), and dimming. However, they also offer models without speakers, so you can just get the regular lighted mirror for as low as $129.99.
Alternatively, if you're looking for more style options, Starlead offers LED bathroom mirrors with similar features that range from standard rectangle mirrors to oval mirrors, as well as arched and circular mirrors. Plus, it comes in more than a dozen sizes, so you're bound to find one that fits your bathroom wall perfectly. So far, Starlead mirrors have received an average of 4.4 stars from over 450 reviewers, and if you aren't happy, they come with a 30-day refund/replacement policy, too.
ELPHECO Automatic Motion Sensor Trash Can
In the past, our team has tested some pretty high-end trash cans, like Simplehuman's rectangular sensor can, which costs an eye-watering $250. But while they can be great gadgets for kitchens and its price tag can scream luxury, it doesn't always hit the spot when it comes to aesthetics. Thankfully, there are significantly cheaper options that can do the same job, like the ELPHECO Automatic Motion Sensor Trash Cans.
Available in two sizes (1.3 gallon or 2 gallon), this battery-powered trash can uses infrared motion sensors to make sure you never have to physically touch the cover, unless it's time to clean it. Apart from its anti-slip and IPX5 waterproof design, it also comes in multiple stylish colors that use a combination of white, gold, grey, black, and even pink. More than 4,800 buyers of this motion sensor trash have rated it around 4.4 stars on Amazon, and you can expect to get one for your bathroom for as low as $34.99.
If you have time on your hands and are happy with your existing trash can's appearance, we have a nice little guide for using Arduino to turn any ordinary trash can into a smart one too. For the best experience, you can consider buying ELPHECO's 2.5-gallon trash bags. Designed to work optimally with ELPHECO trash cans that can hold up to 4 gallons, you can get 180 trash bags per roll for $29.99 or about $0.17 per bag.
PZOTRUF Automatic Soap Dispenser
Time and time again, the ritual of washing hands has proven to keep people steer clear of a variety of infections, like respiratory and gastrointestinal issues. But should you not be a fan of bar soap (and the occasional icky build-up that comes with it), a pretty soap dispenser can be a little luxury worth having. If you're looking for one to match your bathroom's aesthetic, the PZOTRUF automatic soap dispenser comes in three elegant colors to match your hardware: Rose gold, champagne, and silver.
To use it, all you have to do is bring your hands within 2.36 inches, and it will do its job. Aside from its sizable 17 oz capacity, you can adjust your preferred volume of dispersal so guests won't unnecessarily waste expensive soap during their visits. Plus, because it uses four AA batteries, you don't have to worry about finding a plug and can place it anywhere convenient.
Some users have mentioned that it's not ideal for use with foaming soap and that it can be a little noisy. But if these don't really matter to you, more than 7,000 people think it's as functional as it is pretty and have given it 4.3 stars on Amazon. For all three colors, they're typically sold for $29.99, but you can get a pair of silver ones for only $48.99 or around $24.50 each. By having two, you can have one for hand soap and another for hand alcohol for additional disinfection.
How these luxury bathroom gadgets made it to the list
While entire bathroom overhauls can cost an arm and a leg, we made this list with different budgets in mind. With options that range from under $10 to a little over $200, there's nothing stopping you from adding little luxuries to make every day feel special. In this list, we choose items that can enhance little aspects of the everyday bathroom experience, from brushing your teeth to wiping yourself down with a towel.
For the more expensive items, we made sure to include multi-purpose products that can add value to your home in more ways than one. In addition, we considered gadgets that have at least four-star reviews from at least two hundred buyers. Plus, we also made sure that they have not been tagged as frequently returned and don't have any known safety defects that have caused them to be recalled.