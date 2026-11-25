Your Old Water Heater Might Not Have This Life-Saving Feature - Here's How To Check
Depending on where it's located, your water heater may, or may not, be that easily accessible. But it does need your attention to last longer and save you money, though there is more to it than that. It's important to know whether your unit has a critical safety feature, and if it was manufactured before July 1, 2003, it's possible that it doesn't. Without it, your old water heater doesn't meet the modern safety standard required of all gas models.
FVIR stands for Flammable Vapor Ignition Resistance, and its name perfectly describes its function. Liquid gasoline naturally emits vapors that can hang in the air, which is why it's important to store gasoline properly. If it's accidentally spilled near an ignition device like a water heater, it can make for a dangerous situation. That's because a gas water heater uses the surrounding air for combustion, so it could naturally pull in those gasoline vapors as well. FVIR doesn't stop that from happening, but it keeps dangerous flames inside the unit and doesn't release them back out.
To find out whether your water heater has the FVIR feature, you can visually inspect the unit. However, the telltale signs of this system are not always obvious and can vary by the manufacturer. For example, Rheem uses side-mounted air intakes as part of its FIVR setup. But other manufacturers may use openings at the bottom instead. The best way to know for sure is to check your owner's manual or contact a dealer for more information.
Facts about FVIR and gas water heaters
If your old gas water heater does not have the FVIR feature, you could potentially make your home safer by installing one. If you choose not to replace your water heater with a newer model, you must ensure that you follow one very important step: don't store any flammable products, especially gasoline, near your water heater. Your gas unit uses a burner and pilot flame, and you should never expose those elements to outside flammable vapor.
You also don't have the ability to update your current water heater with FVIR technology. This means that you can't just order a kit and have a service technician install it for you. FVIR is built into the water heater's design by manufacturers. The specific components and physical location in the system can vary, but their inclusion is part of the unit's setup. Because of this, you may be better off getting a model with FVIR, even if your current unit is still functioning normally.
The FVIR safety feature is an industry standard for gas water heaters, but not for electric models. Unlike an electric water heater, which doesn't use vents and runs on household electricity, gas water heaters are powered through a direct connection to gas lines running to your home. While this typically makes a gas water heater faster than an electric model, it also means that its setup can be tricky if gas vapors are in the air around it.