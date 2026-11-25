Depending on where it's located, your water heater may, or may not, be that easily accessible. But it does need your attention to last longer and save you money, though there is more to it than that. It's important to know whether your unit has a critical safety feature, and if it was manufactured before July 1, 2003, it's possible that it doesn't. Without it, your old water heater doesn't meet the modern safety standard required of all gas models.

FVIR stands for Flammable Vapor Ignition Resistance, and its name perfectly describes its function. Liquid gasoline naturally emits vapors that can hang in the air, which is why it's important to store gasoline properly. If it's accidentally spilled near an ignition device like a water heater, it can make for a dangerous situation. That's because a gas water heater uses the surrounding air for combustion, so it could naturally pull in those gasoline vapors as well. FVIR doesn't stop that from happening, but it keeps dangerous flames inside the unit and doesn't release them back out.

To find out whether your water heater has the FVIR feature, you can visually inspect the unit. However, the telltale signs of this system are not always obvious and can vary by the manufacturer. For example, Rheem uses side-mounted air intakes as part of its FIVR setup. But other manufacturers may use openings at the bottom instead. The best way to know for sure is to check your owner's manual or contact a dealer for more information.