5 Of The Worst Places To Store Gasoline

Most people who store gasoline at home are primarily thinking about one big thing: Keeping it fresh and stable for time to come. They research the right container material and size, pick up recommended fuel stabilizers, and make a mental note not to let it sit too long. That's not wrong, but it is, at best, only the second problem you should really worry about.

The first is whether you survive storing it at all. The vapor from just one cup of gasoline is equivalent to roughly 5 pounds of dynamite. Such a destructive power can not only damage your property, it can also kill you. This means that safely storing gasoline should always be a priority, and that there are many gasoline storage mistakes you must be aware of.

What makes this particularly dangerous is how familiar gasoline is to most people. Because we interact with it almost every day — at the pump, in the garage, with the lawnmower — it becomes so routine, you stop thinking about it entirely, and that is exactly what leads to complacency. Here are five of the worst places to store gasoline you need to know about.