Hyundai & Kia Recall More Than 300K Cars Over Melting Fuel Tanks

Kia and Hyundai haven't had the best track record recently in terms of overall reliability. From interior elements falling off to electrical shorts causing fires (the latter problem affecting some 3.3 million vehicles), the 2020s have not been particularly kind to Hyundai and its subsidiary. Because Kia shares much of its parts with its parent company — think Ford and Lincoln, for example — when one suffers from such failures, often the other does as well, boosting the numbers deep into the six figures. Such is the case with this latest recall, affecting both manufacturers equally, and just as catastrophically: a defective purge control system check valve, which can lead to a melted fuel tank, according to the recall notice provided by the NHTSA (PDF). NHSTA shared a similar notice about affected Hyundais.

To clarify exactly what's meant by a "melted" fuel tank, it's like accidentally putting a plastic spoon next to a stove. The tank itself rests close to the affected vehicles' exhaust system, which gets scalding-hot when the car is running. When a material not designed to withstand elevated temperatures makes contact with a hot surface, it results in localized melting. The same phenomenon occurs with these cars, with a number of obvious risks ranging from fuel leaks to fires, something that's becoming alarmingly difficult to fight with electric car fires.

As for which cars are affected, the notice claims that it does not follow a regular VIN pattern, so all individuals who receive the notice or own vehicles in the specified production ranges and equipment packages should get theirs checked regardless. Moreover, if any leak is suspected, keep the car parked outside. Gasoline vapors are toxic and flammable.