5 Potential Gasoline Health Risks & What To Do If You Experience Them

Gasoline is one of the most important and widely-used chemicals that human beings interact with on a daily basis. Most people know it as the liquid sloshing around their vehicle's gas tanks. They don't really see or think about until they need to buy more at a gas station. For others, such as mechanics, oil refinery workers, gas station employees, loading dock workers, and landscapers, gasoline is not only part of their lives, it's part of their jobs. Since the chemical is so ubiquitous, it's important to know that spending too much time around it has the potential to cause adverse health effects.

Most people don't interact with gasoline enough to cause any problems, and it's considered safe enough to keep in your garage as long as it's in an approved container. However, much like other common household chemicals like WD-40, there is the potential to suffer some ill effects from gasoline if it's handled improperly or if you're around it more often. Most of the bad stuff comes from repeated contact, so most people shouldn't worry too much.

With that said, there are some things you may want to keep an eye on since gasoline is like any other chemical in that too much of it can cause you harm, especially if you're one of the folks who works to make the stuff.