Which Gas Stations Have The Best Quality Gas?

When it comes to gas, most of us find the nearest station and fill up on the spot, without much thought. But what about gasoline quality? You might be shocked to know that service stations have varying qualities of fuel, with horror stories online of people filling up on water-laden gas, nearly destroying their engines.

The best service stations are any that offer TOP TIER™ fuel. If you're unfamiliar, this type of gas is approved by carmakers like BMW, GM, Honda, Toyota, and others, containing twice the amount of EPA-required detergents, which is said to improve fuel economy while minimizing engine deposits. Savvy consumers look for the TOP TIER™ sign on pumps at participating stations to be sure it's available. Drivers can also download the proprietary TOP TIER™ gas app to facilitate finding the nearest approved station.

And while there are apps to find cheap gas, like Upside and GasBuddy, the lowest price shouldn't be the primary concern when filling up; focus on contaminant-free, clean fuel if you can. Gas is no different from anything else that goes into your car, whether that's oil, fluids, or air — it should be clean and of the best quality, to keep your engine running smoothly. The best stations are reputable chains like Shell, Costco, Mobil/ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Sinclair, all of which offer TOP TIER™ gas, along with their own special additives. Also note, high octane gas doesn't necessarily mean better quality gas, and might not even be suitable for your car's engine.