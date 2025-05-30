This Is The Best GasBuddy Alternative To Find Cheap Gas

GasBuddy is one surefire way to find cheap gas, but sticking with just one app means you may be missing out on even better savings. I've tested several of the most popular GasBuddy alternatives firsthand (paying close attention to things like pricing accuracy, cash-back opportunities, usability, and overall value) to find out if there's anything else out there worth using instead of or in addition to GasBuddy.

Upside is, without question, the top GasBuddy competitor. Thanks to its straightforward cash-back model, its strong network of partner gas stations, and its quick and easy redemption process, it didn't take long for me to realize it deserved the top spot.

Upside works like this: No receipts to upload, no loyalty points to track — just real money sent to your actual bank account. While the gas prices shown weren't always perfectly accurate (some stations displayed lower prices than the app claimed), the cash-back Upside has to offer still can't be beat. Upside also works beyond fuel, offering decent restaurant and grocery deals in some areas. It's all quick, convenient, and ultimately more rewarding than the competition.

