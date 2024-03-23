How Upside Works (And If It Really Saves You Money)

Upside is a money-saving app that allows you to earn cashback from selected grocery stores, gas stations, and restaurants. As a customer of well-known brands such as Uber, Shell, and Domino's, you can receive cashback to your bank account simply by providing proof of purchase. But how does Upside work, and can it really save you money?

Upside is one of many iPhone apps that let you earn money by uploading your receipt. There's also an Android version with over 10 million downloads. After activating an offer, you have either 4 hours (for gas stations and restaurants) or 24 hours (for grocery stores) to use it before it expires. You can also use the Check-In feature to verify a purchase without a receipt, as long as you're using a linked credit or debit card.

Upside has a lot to offer, but with an increasing number of money-saving apps like RetailMeNot and Ibotta on the market, it can be difficult to know which apps are worth your time, and which are a waste of money. Let's dive deeper into how Upside works and whether it's worth investing in.