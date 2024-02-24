How Does RetailMeNot Work, And Does It Actually Save You Money?

As more consumers turn to shopping online to purchase gifts, groceries, and everything in between, they're more serious than ever about finding ways to save money in the e-commerce arena. For many, that means paying regular visits to sites like RetailMeNot, which collects e-coupons and online promo codes in one convenient place for consumers hunting for a better deal.

Apart from the coupons and promo codes available on RetailMeNot, there are other ways to save money on the site. They include the company's Cash Back program, which RetailMeNot bosses boast is so good they're essentially paying members to shop. To qualify for the site's cash-back program, you only need to sign up for a free RetailMeNot account and then purchase an item from one of the online retailers on RetailMeNot's cash-back rebate list, which includes the likes of Adidas, Sephora, and Ticketmaster.

After buying something from one of their cash-back partners, RetailMeNot rebates a percentage of the purchase back to you, depositing the money in your RetailMeNot wallet. From there, you can transfer the booty to the PayPal or Venmo account attached to your RetailMeNot subscription and use it just like cash to make purchases anywhere those online payment systems are accepted.