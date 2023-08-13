The 5 Best iPhone Apps To Scan Receipts And Get Money Back
The emergence of apps designed to scan receipts and provide cash back has somewhat changed the way we shop because they offer a seamless way to earn money on purchases you make every day. Imagine your grocery store trips, restaurant meals, and online purchases contributing to your savings. These apps make that possible, enabling you to turn routine expenses into avenues for financial gain.
The benefits are twofold: not only do these apps put money back into your pocket, but they also introduce a level of gamification to your shopping experiences. As you scan and upload receipts, you accumulate points or rewards that can be redeemed for gift cards, donations, or even direct cash payouts.
Whether you're a budget-conscious shopper or seeking a creative way to stretch your dollar further, these apps offer a win-win solution. So, if you're ready to make the most of your purchases, these apps simplify the process and enhance your overall shopping experience.
Fetch
Fetch has become a popular rewards platform in the U.S. With a user-friendly interface and over 4 million reviews, it's a go-to tool for savvy shoppers looking to maximize their savings.
What sets Fetch apart is its comprehensive approach to earning rewards. Every purchase you make, whether it's in-store or online, can earn you points. Online shopping is also included, with major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Uber Eats participating in the rewards program. This expansive range of brands ensures that you can accumulate points effortlessly.
The app's unique feature lies in its tailored offers. These offers are specifically designed to quickly accumulate points, offering a rapid way to boost your rewards. The points earned can be redeemed for various options, including gift cards from popular retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Apple. Additionally, users have the opportunity to make charitable donations or enter sweepstakes.
The process is simple: After shopping, snap photos of your receipts using the app's scanner. Points are awarded for each valid receipt, with a minimum of 25 points guaranteed per receipt. Traditional coupons are replaced by this innovative and efficient method. The app also fosters a sense of community through referral programs, competitions, and leaderboards. This adds a social dimension and provides additional opportunities to earn points.
Checkout 51
Checkout 51 is an excellent money-saving app designed to enhance your shopping experience by offering rewards and cash back on your purchases. One of the app's unique features is its gas rewards program, providing up to 25 cents per gallon cash back on fuel purchases at major gas stations like Shell, Chevron, BP, and Exxon. This is a notable advantage for frequent drivers, helping them save substantially on gas expenses. To use these gas offers, you must purchase using a debit or credit card within four hours of adding the offer.
The process of using Checkout 51 is straightforward. First, you shop as you usually would. Then, you add the available offers to your list within the app. After making the purchase, you simply snap a photo of your receipt and upload it to the app. The app verifies your purchase and rewards you with cashback accordingly. It's compatible with various retailers, making it easy to save money wherever you prefer, including popular stores like Walmart, Target, CVS, Kroger, and Walgreens.
The convenience doesn't end there. Once your accumulated cash back reaches $20, you can cash out. This adds an extra layer of satisfaction as your savings become tangible rewards over time. Beyond its core features, Checkout 51 also provides location services to help you find the best deals nearby, ensuring you never miss an opportunity to save. The app caters to various needs, including groceries, gas, prescriptions, surveys, and online offers.
Ibotta
Ibotta is another iPhone app revolutionizing how people save money while shopping. It's a versatile cashback app that collaborates with major brands and retailers to offer real cash back on various purchases, from groceries to tech gadgets. Whether you're shopping online or in-store, Ibotta has you covered. With over 1.7 million ratings and a 4.8 out of 5 rating on the App Store, it's clear that Ibotta is a favorite among users looking to enhance their savings.
The app's operation is simple yet rewarding. Before shopping, you can browse and add offers within the app for items you plan to purchase. Once you've added your desired offers, proceed to shop at your preferred stores, whether they're physical or online. After your shopping, you can redeem your cash back by uploading photos of your receipts or linking your loyalty cards. The cashback you earn can be withdrawn conveniently via PayPal or various gift cards.
Ibotta's features make saving money effortless and enjoyable. The app covers various categories, including groceries, travel, retail, and restaurants, with partnerships with well-known brands like Walmart, Uber, and Lowe's. It even integrates with apps like Uber and Groupon, allowing you to earn cash through your favorite platforms. Additionally, you can make extra money through referral bonuses and hit shopping milestones.
The app's user-friendly approach eliminates the need for promo codes and coupons, providing a seamless and hassle-free cashback experience. It also offers the convenience of withdrawing your earnings in multiple ways, catering to your preferences.
Shopkick
Shopkick is a fantastic app that rewards you for your shopping endeavors, both in-store and online, by giving you points known as "kicks," which can later be exchanged for gift cards. The app offers a range of unique features that make earning rewards a breeze. By entering partner stores, scanning product barcodes, making purchases, and watching videos within the app, you can accumulate these kicks and save money on your purchases.
Shopkick's receipt scanner lets you earn rewards and gift cards effortlessly by scanning your receipts and entering stores. This feature makes it easy to boost your earnings by regular shopping. The app also encourages combining coupons and gift cards for even more savings.
Shopkick goes beyond just in-store activities. It also caters to online shopping and video watching, giving you various ways to earn kicks and rewards. The app partners with major retailers like Amazon, Starbucks, Walmart, and more, ensuring your shopping experience remains rewarding and enjoyable. Whether you prefer physical stores or online shopping, Shopkick has you covered. The app utilizes signals from Shopkick boxes placed in partner stores to detect your presence and award you with kicks just for walking in.
It's important to note that Shopkick is all about proximity-based earnings, meaning you must be physically close to the participating stores to earn kicks. Additionally, while non-purchase actions like scanning items and watching videos contribute to your points, making purchases can boost your earnings. Referring friends is also an efficient way to earn extra kicks.
Rakuten
The Rakuten app is designed to simplify earning cash back through convenient deals and discounts. With the trust of over 15 million users, this app offers a straightforward way to earn rewards for both online and in-store shopping, and the best part is that these rewards can be stacked with other promotions, maximizing your savings potential.
The payment options provided by the app add to its flexibility. You can choose between receiving mailed checks or opting for instant PayPal transfers. One of the standout features of the app is its referral program. By referring friends to the app, you can earn bonuses ranging from $30 for one friend to $300 for referring ten friends. This adds an extra layer of savings, as you can accumulate rewards by sharing the app with your social circle.
The app's offerings go beyond just traditional online shopping. You can also earn cashback on various activities such as travel bookings, food orders, and events. It's a versatile platform that aims to enhance your savings across different aspects of your lifestyle.
For in-store shopping, the app enables you to earn by linking your credit card, making it seamless to accumulate rewards regardless of whether you're shopping online or at physical stores. Additionally, the app supports charitable giving, allowing you to donate your earned cashback to causes you care about. This feature adds a philanthropic element to your savings journey.