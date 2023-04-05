The 5 Best Android Apps For Earning Money In 2023

Upwork is a popular platform for making money as a freelancer. Whether you want to do some writing, graphic design, or data entry, countless gigs on Upwork might catch your eye. Unfortunately, it's a double-edged sword — there are many jobs available, but there are probably twice as many people trying to score a new gig.

Using the app involves a few steps. You'll need to create your profile and fill out the fields you're interested in, as well as any relevant experience or qualifications. You can set your rate and choose your availability, so you can work as little or as much as you like. Next, you will have to look through the gigs posted on Upwork and pick the ones you want to apply for. Upwork users are given Connects that are required in order to send a job proposal. You can buy more of those Connects for a fee later or wait until you get some more at the start of the month.

Upwork is solid because it protects you in the event of fraud — if you deliver the work and the client doesn't pay you, Upwork will cover the cost. However, the app takes a significant cut out of your earnings, which is anywhere between 5% to 20%.