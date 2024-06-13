Find The Cheapest Gas: Filling Up On These Days Will Get You The Best Prices
As interest in electric cars has cooled somewhat, gas-powered vehicles continue to remain massively popular in the U.S. A major issue the average American has with vehicles featuring internal combustion engines is the threat of volatile gas prices. Gas prices in the U.S. tend to skyrocket every time there is some sort of geopolitical upheaval.
The last time this happened was in 2022, right after the start of the Russo-Ukrainian war, when prices increased by as much as 18% within a small timespan. Two years on, despite the conflict showing no signs of abating, gas prices seem to have largely settled and have come down to much more comfortable prices. Latest data from AAA indicate that the average price for a gallon of gasoline has come down to just $3.46.
While most people will appreciate these stable, affordable prices, there exists a large subset of users who do not mind spending some extra time seeking the lowest prices around them. Despite sounding trivial, studies have indicated that even small savings, when calculated over an extended time period, could add up to a substantial amount.
This is precisely why there always existed a demand for tools and gas price apps. Besides informing users about the lowest gas prices around them, some of these apps also have data on the best days to fill up your car.
What is the cheapest day of the week to buy gas?
While there are several studies that talk about the best days and times to buy gas, the most comprehensive data comes from a study conducted by GasBuddy in 2022. The study was based on gas price data collected via the GasBuddy app for a period of 11 months. Upon analysis, GasBuddy deduced that Monday was the best day to refuel your car. In fact, the first few days of the week — including Sundays and Tuesdays — are also great days to fuel up.
Data from GasBuddy also indicates that Fridays also tend to be quite cheap, and should help you save a few cents on gas prices. The days of the week that GasBuddy doesn't recommend filling up include Wednesdays and Thursdays. Among these two, Thursday fared worse — on average, that day was slightly more expensive than Wednesdays. While apps like GasBuddy already gave data to users informing them where they are likely to get the cheapest prices, this study also helped users get an idea of the best days of the week to fill up.
It is important to note that these studies point towards general market trends, and local gas prices may not necessarily follow the same pattern at all times. Drivers should check and compare the local gas prices before every top-up so that they can get the best prices.