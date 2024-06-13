Find The Cheapest Gas: Filling Up On These Days Will Get You The Best Prices

As interest in electric cars has cooled somewhat, gas-powered vehicles continue to remain massively popular in the U.S. A major issue the average American has with vehicles featuring internal combustion engines is the threat of volatile gas prices. Gas prices in the U.S. tend to skyrocket every time there is some sort of geopolitical upheaval.

The last time this happened was in 2022, right after the start of the Russo-Ukrainian war, when prices increased by as much as 18% within a small timespan. Two years on, despite the conflict showing no signs of abating, gas prices seem to have largely settled and have come down to much more comfortable prices. Latest data from AAA indicate that the average price for a gallon of gasoline has come down to just $3.46.

While most people will appreciate these stable, affordable prices, there exists a large subset of users who do not mind spending some extra time seeking the lowest prices around them. Despite sounding trivial, studies have indicated that even small savings, when calculated over an extended time period, could add up to a substantial amount.

This is precisely why there always existed a demand for tools and gas price apps. Besides informing users about the lowest gas prices around them, some of these apps also have data on the best days to fill up your car.