What Happens If You Put Regular Gas In A Premium Car? (And Vice Versa)

In my nearly four decades of car ownership, I have driven a staggering variety of vehicles, from vintage Jeep CJ5s and CJ7s and International Scouts to turbocharged late-model Volkswagens and BMWs. One thing all cars have in common is the constant need for refueling, and we have lots of decisions to make regarding the fuel we put in our vehicles. The point of purchase is the time to consider whether to buy a gas or diesel-powered car or truck, and putting diesel fuel in a gas-fueled car can cause serious problems.

Pulling up to a bank of gasoline-only pumps presents you with another set of choices. Most service stations offer at least three grades of gasoline with different octane ratings, ranging from the high 80s (regular) to the low 90s (premium). Putting regular (usually 87 octane) gas in a car that requires premium (usually 91-94 octane) won't cause as much damage as putting in diesel fuel, but it can cause engine knock. Knocking is spontaneous combustion that occurs when latent spikes in pressure and temperature combust unburned fuel in your engine's cylinders. This can result in damage to engine internals, although modern engines have computerized ignition with sensors to detect and mitigate engine knock.

