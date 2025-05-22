What Is Top Tier Gas (And How To Know Which Brands Are Top Tier Approved)
TOP TIER™ gas is gasoline (and also diesel fuel when applicable) that has been certified to meet specific performance standards. A group of automakers — Volkswagen, Toyota, Honda, General Motors, BMW, and Audi — developed the TOP TIER™ Approved Fuels standards, which require increased levels of detergent additives compared to those in ordinary gasoline.
These major automakers believe that the regular use of TOP TIER™ Approved Gasoline in their customers' vehicles will reduce the buildup of carbon deposits in their engines. This will help vehicle owners maintain proper operation of their vehicles, while preventing deposit-related problems such as high emissions, reduced gas mileage, hesitation, hard starting, stalling, and high maintenance costs.
In the case of diesel fuel, the TOP TIER™ Approved Diesel program, which is managed by truckmakers Ford, International Truck, Daimler Truck, VW, and General Motors, has been recommended for both heavy-duty and light-duty diesel-powered vehicles. The benefits are much the same as those of TOP TIER™ gas, with the addition of certain diesel-related improvements such as reduced wear on high-pressure fuel injection components, less contamination from water and particulates, and better fuel stability.
How can you tell which brands are Top Tier approved?
The easiest way to learn which gasoline brands are TOP TIER™ Approved is to visit the TOP TIER™ Gasoline Brands website. This page lists all of the brands that offer TOP TIER™ gas. They're located not only in the U.S., but also in Canada (where some well-known cars are made), Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama, Peru, and Japan. Some popular brands that offer the fuel include Chevron, Exxon, Mobil, Phillips 66, Shell, and Valero. Even Costco sells TOP TIER™ Approved Gasoline. In addition, the website offers a TOP TIER™ Station Finder that lets you enter your location and find the TOP TIER™ stations located nearby. You can also download the TOP TIER™ Station Finder App, available for both Apple and Android phones.
Some gas stations that offer the fuel also have TOP TIER™ stickers on the pumps, although these may not always be evident. But rest assured that, if you have already found that brand on the aforementioned website, it should be legitimately selling TOP TIER™ Approved Gasoline. According to the website, "The performance standard applies to all octane grades sold in each of the retail outlets, even if a TOP TIER™ Approved Gasoline sticker is not found on the pump."