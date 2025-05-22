What Is Top Tier Gas (And How To Know Which Brands Are Top Tier Approved)

TOP TIER™ gas is gasoline (and also diesel fuel when applicable) that has been certified to meet specific performance standards. A group of automakers — Volkswagen, Toyota, Honda, General Motors, BMW, and Audi — developed the TOP TIER™ Approved Fuels standards, which require increased levels of detergent additives compared to those in ordinary gasoline.

These major automakers believe that the regular use of TOP TIER™ Approved Gasoline in their customers' vehicles will reduce the buildup of carbon deposits in their engines. This will help vehicle owners maintain proper operation of their vehicles, while preventing deposit-related problems such as high emissions, reduced gas mileage, hesitation, hard starting, stalling, and high maintenance costs.

In the case of diesel fuel, the TOP TIER™ Approved Diesel program, which is managed by truckmakers Ford, International Truck, Daimler Truck, VW, and General Motors, has been recommended for both heavy-duty and light-duty diesel-powered vehicles. The benefits are much the same as those of TOP TIER™ gas, with the addition of certain diesel-related improvements such as reduced wear on high-pressure fuel injection components, less contamination from water and particulates, and better fuel stability.

