Who Owns International Trucks And Where Are They Made?

There are very few automobile companies that can boast a heritage as long and distinguished as International Trucks. The company can trace its roots back to 1831, when Cyrus H. McCormick developed the first mechanical reaping machine. Although these roots can hardly be described as humble, International Trucks — as the company was to become — has been innovating ever since. Including building vehicles that paved the way for modern SUVs.

The name "International" wasn't associated with the company until 1902. This was the year that the McCormick Harvesting Machine Company and Deering Harvester Company merged, and International Harvester was born. It was only a few short years after that the first truck was produced. Commonly known as the "Auto Buggy," the truck was versatile enough to be used as a light truck or a passenger vehicle, and quickly gained a large following in the farming community. Essentially, this vehicle became the forerunner of the modern pick-up truck.

Over a century later, the company is still producing trucks and remains one of the most trusted names in the commercial vehicle industry. But who exactly owns International Trucks, and where are these iconic trucks produced? To understand this, we need to look into the story behind its modern identity.

