Here's What Makes The International MXT Diesel Truck So Cool

To the general vehicle-buying public, the International Harvester (IH) Company probably doesn't ring a bell. Even if it does, it likely gets misconstrued as a maker of agricultural tractors, construction, lawn, and garden equipment. They sold trucks, too, but it's been a while.

Between 1961 and 1980, IH made the Scout — which Volkswagen will soon be reviving as an all-electric vehicle made here in the United States. The company was sold in 1986, and the name was changed to Navistar International Corporation. Starting in 2004, it began building a line of massive, heavy-duty vehicles it called Extreme Trucks (XT). This lineup included the Commercial Extreme Trucks (CXT), followed the next year by the Recreational Extreme Truck (RXT) in 2005, and finally in 2007, the Military Extreme Truck or Most Extreme Truck (MXT).

In fact, the CXT made it on SlashGear's list of massive street-legal trucks that are basically like driving a tank. While the CXT is considerably bigger, several things about the MXT make it so much cooler than just being an extreme truck. As the MXT acronym implies, it was designed with the military in mind. Navistar Defense (a division of Navistar International) offers multiple variants (i.e., MVA, MVU, APC, Cargo) of the truck, which are used in combat operations worldwide.