How Far Can You Drive On Zero Miles To Empty?

We've all been there, whether it's on an epic road trip or a hectic work week where you've simply forgotten to fuel up: the dreaded flashing gas light on the dash. There are few things worse than being on the road with not many gas stations nearby, having to "run on fumes." If you're left without a choice, lest you pull over and call AAA, you may be faced with this conundrum: how far can you drive on empty? Each car will present a different answer, combined with factors like the environment, the quality of gas used, tank size, and the condition of the car or truck itself. Perhaps some of you have had to find out the hard way, while others may have pulled a Houdini, going well beyond the constraints of what is considered "empty," escaping roadside peril.

Driving on empty encompasses many factors, including the distance some vehicles will allow drivers to push past low fuel warnings, gas tank capacities compared to reserves, and potential damage to a car's systems. While driving beyond that critical "empty" status is never recommended, it can — and likely will — happen to all of us. But there are ways to mitigate that and avoid harming your car's engine, roadside stoppages, and hefty tow truck fees if you end up in that stressful, low-gas danger zone.