The Hidden Danger Of Car Washes You Might Not Be Aware Of

There are a lot of benefits to keeping your car clean. Aside from the fact that it looks nicer, regular car washing protects the vehicle's paint and finish, helps prevent rust, and improves visibility by removing build-up from the windows, mirrors, and headlights. One of the easiest ways to keep your car clean is to take it through your local car wash, as you can simply wait a few minutes on the conveyor belt and your vehicle comes out the other side with a bright and shiny exterior.

While getting a few car cleaning tools for your garage and hand washing can be a more thorough and cheaper method, the convenience of a car wash service is tough to beat for others. Car washes may seem benign, but there may be more danger associated with them than you think. Consumer advocacy organization PIRG is warning that PFAS chemicals may be found at car washes. These chemicals don't do any harm to the car itself, but they can pose serious health risks to humans. What's more, these PFAS chemicals may not just be dangerous to you and the operators of the car wash, but they may also spillover into the rest of the community.