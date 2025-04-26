What's The Best Alternative To Car Wash Soap? (According To Users)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Washing a car requires the right tools and supplies. Besides having clean microfiber towels and access to a hose or pressure washer, one of the most important is car wash soap. Automotive finishes require a mild, foamy cleaner to lift off the dirt and prevent swirl marks as you wipe the surface. Meanwhile, specialized car shampoos can do more than clean the paint. Some, like Meguiar's Ultimate Wash and Wax, leave a coat of wax after rinsing to add shine and offer hydrophobic protection against rain and other contaminants. On the other hand, Optimum's No Rinse Wash & Shine utilizes an advanced polymer formula to clean paint and other surfaces without rinsing.

Advertisement

If you're in a pinch and need to clean your car with no car soap in sight (like when traveling or after an unexpected rain or snowstorm), there are a few car wash soap alternatives worth considering. However, these options are limited and it's more important to know what not to use. Under all circumstances, avoid using dish soap or laundry detergent. Using these abrasive soaps is one of the biggest car washing mistakes you can make.

You'll also want to avoid using car wash brushes or abrasive sponges, which also leave ugly scratches on the paint. Nothing beats a microfiber wash mitt and a bucket of water and foamy cleaner to get the job done. But in the absence of car wash soap, some car owners swear that these other cleaning solutions are safe on paint.

Advertisement