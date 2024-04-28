Why Car Experts Say You Should Wash Your Car After Bad Weather

There are few things less appealing than a car that's covered in rain spots, pollen, and all manner of gunk after a bad storm. The dusty film left over from the rain takes away from the sheen of your car's paint job, making it difficult to appreciate its beauty. All of that is more than just a visual distresser, though. If left untouched, the remnants of a rainy day can actually be problematic for the longevity of your car's paint job.

Whether it's build-up from heavy rain or the unavoidable byproduct of a salted road in the winter, your car is being covered in more than dirt. Rainwater isn't clean, no matter how you spin it. We won't get into whether it's safe to drink, but we can confirm that it's ultimately not great for your vehicle.

All the different chemicals and pollutants that find their way into our rainwater can be like acid to your car's paint. Even winter weather can be detrimental to your car, as salt used for melting ice can cause rust to the untreated undercarriage.

Ultimately, it's important to keep your car clean after a storm to prevent damage to both the paint job and the body.