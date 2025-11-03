The Best Gas Lawn Mower Brand Available At Lowe's, According To Users
Over the past several years, most of the major power tool makers have been transitioning away from gasoline power in favor of rechargeable Lithium-Ion battery packs. But most have continued to manufacture gas-powered machines, as a significant portion of the lawn-mowing public just isn't yet ready to embrace the battery age.
If you count yourself in that lot, we'd wager that you've been using a gas mower for as long as you've been mowing grass. It's also a safe bet that you might already have a lawn mower brand that you prefer to others. However, when the time comes to upgrade your mower, you might want to keep an open mind and examine other brands, paying as much interest to what pro reviewers have to say about the options available as you do opinions from fellow consumers. After all, consumers tend to have fewer reasons to pull punches when rating or reviewing a device.
Many retail providers with online outlets make it easy to discern which brands are considered a cut above the rest by allowing shoppers to rate individual models by star rating. And if Lowe's is the lawn care outlet of choice, you may want to use that ranking tool, as the company carries gas mowers from notably reliable brands like John Deere and Craftsman, along with Ariens, Toro, Bilt Hard, Bolens, Prorun, Yardmaster, Swisher and Senix. And of that lot, Toro appears to be best liked overall.
Toro gas mowers are well liked by Lowe's shoppers
That may not surprise many, as Toro has long been a player of note in the gas-powered lawn mower market, and it is likely a brand many of those who prioritize gas power are already well acquainted with. As it stands, Lowe's online outlet currently lists 20 different gas-powered mowers bearing the Toro logo, which is far more than any other brand the retailer keeps in stock. Those mowers have earned thousands of star ratings from users, and all but three have maintained a rating of 4 stars or higher.
That makes Toro a pretty clear winner in the Lowe's rating wars, particularly as it also boasts one of the top-rated gas mowers in stock among any brand in the 4.9-star rated 34" V-twin powered Zero-turn riding lawn mower. That rating is based on just 48 customer reviews, but none of those customers have rated it below 4-stars, and every owner who chimed in had good things to say about its size, power, and cutting precision. Similar praise is bestowed upon the 42" version of that TimeCutter model, which boasts a rating of 4.7 stars itself on the strength of 333 reviews.
Of Toro's push mowers, the Briggs & Stratton-powered 20" self-propelled TimeMaster is the top-rated model at 4.5 stars. While the bulk of those reviews are positive, some customers voiced concerns over durability and felt the twin-blade system underperformed in their lawn. Given that Toro mowers are hardly cheap — they range in price from $419 to just over $6,000 — such complaints certainly need to be considered.
How we got here
The purpose of this article is to help any person interested in purchasing a gas-powered lawn mower from Lowe's determine which brand has been rated highest by their fellow consumers. In seeking to provide that feedback, we studied the star ratings and reviews of dozens of different mowers from various brands and determined which was the most liked by actual owners. To make that determination, we often needed to prioritize the volume of well-reviewed mowers and overall positive reviews from a single brand over the actual star ratings themselves.