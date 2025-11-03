The Best Gas Lawn Mower Brand Available At Lowe's, According To Users

Over the past several years, most of the major power tool makers have been transitioning away from gasoline power in favor of rechargeable Lithium-Ion battery packs. But most have continued to manufacture gas-powered machines, as a significant portion of the lawn-mowing public just isn't yet ready to embrace the battery age.

If you count yourself in that lot, we'd wager that you've been using a gas mower for as long as you've been mowing grass. It's also a safe bet that you might already have a lawn mower brand that you prefer to others. However, when the time comes to upgrade your mower, you might want to keep an open mind and examine other brands, paying as much interest to what pro reviewers have to say about the options available as you do opinions from fellow consumers. After all, consumers tend to have fewer reasons to pull punches when rating or reviewing a device.

Many retail providers with online outlets make it easy to discern which brands are considered a cut above the rest by allowing shoppers to rate individual models by star rating. And if Lowe's is the lawn care outlet of choice, you may want to use that ranking tool, as the company carries gas mowers from notably reliable brands like John Deere and Craftsman, along with Ariens, Toro, Bilt Hard, Bolens, Prorun, Yardmaster, Swisher and Senix. And of that lot, Toro appears to be best liked overall.