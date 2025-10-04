Are Toro Lawn Mowers Worth The Expensive Cost? Here's What Users Say
Toro products have been used to keep golf courses and back yards in top shape for more than 100 years, with the brand long-considered one of the best lawn mower manufacturers. The Toro name is so trusted, in fact, that it's safe to assume anyone who's been in the market for a push or riding mower in recent decades has almost certainly checked out one machine or another bearing the brand's name. These days, Toro has built out its lineup of lawn mowers to include dozens of makes and models, making the process of selecting the best mower for your needs more challenging than it has been in decades past.
Sticker price may help you figure out which is best for you, but if you have spent time scouring the market for Toro lawn mowers, you already know that its mowers are hardly cheap. In fact, some of the brand's big, bad riding law mowers could end up setting you back more than $7,000 on the high end, with push mowers starting at a minimum of a few hundred bucks.
Price tags like that are sure to leave any prospective buyer asking whether a Toro mower is actually worth the investment. According to reviews posted by real world users, they likely are, though opinions can vary between makes and models. Here's what users like and dislike about Toro lawn mowers.
Toro mowers are overall highly regarded among users
As previously noted, Toro currently offers dozens of different makes and models of riding and walk-behind lawn mowers among its offerings. Given that fact, we will not be able to provide feedback on every mower in the mix. Instead, let's take a look at one of Toro's highly rated gas-powered mowers, as well as one of its walk-behind models.
We'll start with the Toro riding mower, with the 42" Timecutter Zero Turn model selling for $3,099 through the company's web store, as well as at Lowe's. At present, it holds a 4.7-star and 4.2-star rating on those sites, respectively. Among reviews, many customers praise the mower for the power behind the Toro engine, along with its speed, ease of use, and reliability. However, some users were left unimpressed with the precision of the mower's cutting, with others complaining about its durability. Even still, it's worth noting that one Redditor found their Toro to be remarkably durable after years of on-the-job use.
In the battery-powered arena, the 21" 60V Max Recycler Self-Propel Lawn Mower is listed for $519 at both Toro and Lowe's. That device, however, has proven to be less of a fan favorite, with ratings of 4.2-stars and 3.9-stars. Positive reviews about the mower noted that it's quiet and lightweight, as well as easy to use. On the other hand, reviews are decidedly mixed regarding the 60V battery, with some praising its runtime and others complaining about it. Some also felt the mower suffered from clogging issues and a poorly designed bagging system.
How we got here
This article is not meant to act as an endorsement of Toro lawn mowers from the SlashGear staff. The intent is, instead, to provide perspectives from real world users who actually use them so that those interested in buying one might better know what to expect with their purchase. In assembling that insider's look, we read through dozens of positive and negative reviews of Toro lawn mowers as posted on multiple websites and social media platforms, featuring the more common points of praise and criticisms we discovered.