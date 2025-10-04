Are Toro Lawn Mowers Worth The Expensive Cost? Here's What Users Say

Toro products have been used to keep golf courses and back yards in top shape for more than 100 years, with the brand long-considered one of the best lawn mower manufacturers. The Toro name is so trusted, in fact, that it's safe to assume anyone who's been in the market for a push or riding mower in recent decades has almost certainly checked out one machine or another bearing the brand's name. These days, Toro has built out its lineup of lawn mowers to include dozens of makes and models, making the process of selecting the best mower for your needs more challenging than it has been in decades past.

Sticker price may help you figure out which is best for you, but if you have spent time scouring the market for Toro lawn mowers, you already know that its mowers are hardly cheap. In fact, some of the brand's big, bad riding law mowers could end up setting you back more than $7,000 on the high end, with push mowers starting at a minimum of a few hundred bucks.

Price tags like that are sure to leave any prospective buyer asking whether a Toro mower is actually worth the investment. According to reviews posted by real world users, they likely are, though opinions can vary between makes and models. Here's what users like and dislike about Toro lawn mowers.