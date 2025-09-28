Who Makes Toro Lawn Mower Engines And Where Are They Built?

Toro's engine supply chain is diverse and stretches across several countries and manufacturers. Its branded engines are built by Loncin, located in Chongqing, China, with trade filings confirming these imports arrive in the U.S. with the Toro brand name. But Toro also sells mowers that have engines built by well-known third-party brands. For example, the 22-horsepower TimeCutter 42-inch zero-turn has a Briggs & Stratton EXI 724cc, while the 25-horsepower 7500-D Series 60 riding mower is fitted with a 1267cc Yanmar diesel Engine. On Toro's website, you can also find self-propelled, walk-behind lawn mowers with a Honda 160-cc GCV160 engine, and a heavy-duty self-propelled mower that's built with a Kawasaki FJ180V engine.

After the engines are produced, they are all tested at Toro's facilities in the United States and Mexico, where they are put under load and inspected before being approved for release. Toro's use of engines made by outside sources helps position it with competitors like John Deere and Husqvarna, which also depend on suppliers such as Kawasaki, Kohler, and Briggs & Stratton. What sets Toro apart is the range of choices it incorporates across its lineup, pairing compact Honda lawn mower engines on walk-behind mowers with high-output Kohler EFI units on large commercial zero-turn mowers.

The method is flexible for buyers who want trusted names under the hood, while Toro ensures each engine meets its standards through testing locally. This approach allows Toro to compete directly with rivals on horsepower, displacement, and other features, just make sure you check Toro's warranty to see what's covered and what's not.