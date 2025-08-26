Who Makes Kawasaki's Lawn Mower Engines & Where Are They Built?

When you mention Kawasaki, the first thing that comes to mind is the manufacturer's extensive lineup of perfectly crafted motorcycles, like the revered Kawasaki Ninja models. Aside from that, the company has ventured into different products, from jet and gas turbines, to helicopters, cargo and warships, and even submarines.

The company also has a line of lawnmower engines in its catalog, which might seem like a recent addition, but actually, Kawasaki has been making them for decades. What's even more interesting is that the company designs and manufactures these engines in the U.S., specifically in Maryville, Missouri.

The company offers a range of lawnmower engines for both commercial and residential use, all of them four-stroke V-twin engines, with some notable features like spherical combustion chambers for optimal efficiency and power, a high-performance lubrication system for prolonged reliability, and forged-quality cast iron cylinder liners and crankshafts for strength and durability. While the Maryville plant is indeed responsible for making these engines, it's not the only facility heavily involved with Kawasaki lawnmower engines.