What Are Kawasaki's FH KAI Engines Used For & How Much Horsepower Do They Have?

While probably best known for its lineup of sporty and reliable motorcycles, Kawasaki is also a leading manufacturer of lawn mower, industrial, and agricultural engines. The FH KAI engine is among the stars of the company's small-engine lineup.

Kawasaki's FH KAI engine design stacks up well against the competition, thanks to a number of advanced features designed to ensure long engine life and smooth-running performance. For starters, the FH KAI engine has a pressurized lubrication system designed to keep the engine oil cool and the internally lubricated parts free from oil starvation. The automatic compression release, electronic spark ignition, and internally vented twin-barrel carburetor help with easy startups in a variety of conditions.

In addition, the electronic fuel shut-off solenoid turns off the flow of gas in an emergency. The engine's list of features includes cast iron cylinder sleeves, heavy-duty blower fans, a multi-position air cleaner, and a 36-month limited warranty.