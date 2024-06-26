What Are Kawasaki's FH KAI Engines Used For & How Much Horsepower Do They Have?
While probably best known for its lineup of sporty and reliable motorcycles, Kawasaki is also a leading manufacturer of lawn mower, industrial, and agricultural engines. The FH KAI engine is among the stars of the company's small-engine lineup.
Kawasaki's FH KAI engine design stacks up well against the competition, thanks to a number of advanced features designed to ensure long engine life and smooth-running performance. For starters, the FH KAI engine has a pressurized lubrication system designed to keep the engine oil cool and the internally lubricated parts free from oil starvation. The automatic compression release, electronic spark ignition, and internally vented twin-barrel carburetor help with easy startups in a variety of conditions.
In addition, the electronic fuel shut-off solenoid turns off the flow of gas in an emergency. The engine's list of features includes cast iron cylinder sleeves, heavy-duty blower fans, a multi-position air cleaner, and a 36-month limited warranty.
Kawasaki FH KAI engine specs
The only engine listed in Kawasaki's FH KAI Series is the FH770D KAI. The engine's base specifications, as listed on Kawasaki's website, show that its two cylinders combine to displace 764cc (46.6 cubic inches). Each cast iron cylinder sleeve has a 80mm (3.15-inch) diameter bore, and the crankshaft provides 76mm (2.99 inches) of stroke, with a compression ratio of 8.1:1.
Without fluids, the air-cooled engine weighs 44.5 kg (98.1 pounds). However, it requires 1.9 liters (2.0 quarts) of engine oil to operate, which will increase its overall weight by up to 6 kg (13 pounds). Kawasaki doesn't list any power ratings for the FH770D KAI, but Engine-Specs lists the V-twin's horsepower at 28 (20.9 KW) and torque at 47.6 lb-ft (6.6 kg-m).
Kawasaki's list of FH770D KAI applications include riding and push mowers. However, at nearly 100 pounds and generating close to 30 horsepower, the engine is clearly better left to riding lawn mowers.
Does Kawasaki make other KAI engines?
Although the FH770D is only offered with the KAI name extension, Kawasaki's other KAI engine, the FJ180V KAI, is also available in a non-KAI version. Comparing the specifications of both single cylinder FJ180V engines reveals how similar they are as each has the same 65mm (2.6-inch) cylinder bore, 54mm (2.1-inch) stroke, and 8.5:1 compression ratio. The only noticeable difference from the spec sheet is the KAI's slightly reduced weight of 16.9 kg (37.26 pounds) vs 17.0 kg (37.5 pounds).
In its introduction of the FJ/FJ KAI Series engines, Kawasaki says its FJ180V engines are well suited for applications requiring dependable lightweight power. It goes on to say that the "FJ KAI Series prioritizes professional performance-grade equipment." Upgraded features include better quality air cleaners, heavy-duty recoil starter assemblies, and ball-bearing crankshaft supports. Kawasaki Engines EU reports the FJ180V KAI produces 4.5 horsepower which, along with its light weight, makes it suitable for push mower applications as well as various agricultural and industrial needs.