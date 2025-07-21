Who Owns Kawasaki Motorcycles, And Where Are Its Bikes Made?

If you're after a reliable, powerful motorcycle, you can never go wrong with a Kawasaki. There's a reason the manufacturer ranks high among the major motorcycle brands supplying today's market, with perks such as great after-sales support making ownership a pleasurable experience. Alongside said perks, Kawasaki is known for its impressive bikes, from the revered Ninja line to the likes of the Concours 14 and the Vulcan 900. Many avid bikers and motorcycle enthusiasts are familiar with these bikes. However, not everyone may know that Kawasaki Motors, responsible for the company's motorcycles, is a subsidiary of Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., and that its motorcycles are built in the U.S., Japan, and Thailand.

Kawasaki began as a sugar and tea shipping company in 1878, founded by Shōzō Kawasaki under the name Kawasaki Tsukiji Shipyard in Tokyo, Japan. As you can imagine, back then, motorcycles were still nonexistent; the first motorcycle, the Daimler Reitwagen, was developed by German inventors Gottlieb Daimler and Wilhelm Maybach some seven years later. Over the decades, the company Shōzō established would pivot several times, eventually dealing in shipping vessels and even aircraft manufacturing. It would also be famous for the magnificent two-wheeled beauties we know and love today, all built by Kawasaki Motors. Here's all you need to know.