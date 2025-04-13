3 Underappreciated Classic Motorcycles From The Early Days Of Kawasaki

Although Kawasaki was founded in 1878 by Shōzō Kawasaki, it wasn't until the mid-20th century that the company decided to try its luck in motorcycle making. Throughout the '50s, it was tinkering with motorcycles and motorcycle parts. In 1969, it debuted the renowned H1, a two-stroke, three-cylinder machine considered the fastest accelerating bike in its class. However, seven years earlier, the company released the B8 motorcycle, which was the first motorcycle completely built by Kawasaki. Before the B8, Kawasaki made motors such as the 123.5cc, two-stroke, air-cooled KB-5 engine and the 247cc, four-stroke, OHV, air-cooled KH engine. The company had also been involved in a number of motorcycle projects through its Meihatsu subsidiary, releasing bikes like the Meihatsu 125, which featured the aforementioned KB-5. However, it had not built a complete motorcycle by itself until the B8.

The B8 used an air-cooled, two-stroke, single cylinder, 123.5-cubic-centimeter engine that produced 11 horsepower. Priced at $390 at the time, it had a speed of 62 miles per hour, with a fuel consumption of 168 miles per gallon. The B8 was more than a special bike at the time of its release. Its quiet engine and torque won many hearts across the country. However, its racing variant, the B8M, did even more to attract the public's attention to Kawasaki. To begin, the B8M marked the first production racing motorcycle by Kawasaki. Known as the Red-Tank Furore thanks to its red fuel tank, the B8M won numerous races in the Japanese Motocross Championships, propelling Kawasaki not only into the racing scene but also into the wider motorcycle community as a brand to watch closely.

