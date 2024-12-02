Where Are Toro Tools Made And What Does The Warranty Cover?
Toro didn't make our rankings of the world's top power tool brands, but when we compared and ranked lawnmower brands, Toro finished behind only Honda. Toro's gas-powered Power Max 824 also landed a spot on our top five snowblowers available at Home Depot, and our Chris Burns reviewed the Toro 22-inch, 60-volt mower and came away impressed by its build quality and performance. "Every part of this mower feels like Toro hit a sweet spot," he wrote, " [it's] not too light as to feel 'cheap', [and] rugged enough to stand the test of time. With a brand name that's Spanish for "bull," you might think that Toro has Latin American or Spanish roots, but the company is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, and has manufacturing facilities spread around the central and southern United States.
Toro has a factory in El Paso, Texas, and another right across the border in Juarez, Mexico. Along with its two facilities straddling the Rio Grande, Toro's website currently has advertisements for manufacturing-related jobs in Beatrice, Nebraska; Perry, Oklahoma; Tomah, Wisconsin; and Shakopee, Minnesota. The warranty period for Toro equipment ranges from 90 days to three years, depending on the product and how it's used.
Gas-powered Toro tools are guaranteed for longer than electric ones
For its electric-powered tools, Toro will cover the costs of parts and labor in the event of battery failure for 90 days. From day 91 through one year from the date of purchase, only the parts for battery-related failures are covered. All Toro mowers enjoy 90 days of warranty coverage for belts and tires, and attachments are guaranteed for one year. 21 and 30-inch gas mowers are covered for two years for residential use and one year for commercial use. Commercial use encompasses use at a rental property, institution, or any location other than your home. Honda engines on these mowers are guaranteed for two years, and Toro and Kawasaki engines are covered for three. Toro's Proline Mid-sized walk-behind mowers range in size from 36 to 60 inches and come with Kawasaki 15.5 or 22 horsepower engines.
The engines on these mowers are covered for three years and the transmissions for two years. General coverage for fixed-deck mid-sized mowers lasts for two years, and floating deck mowers enjoy a third year of warranty protection. Parts that wear out with normal use are not covered; Toro's terms explicitly exclude spark plugs, filters, blades, and coverage for cable, brake, and clutch adjustments. Toro also won't cover any damage from blades hitting rocks, and requires that you use fuel that is not more than a month old and follow maintenance recommendations.