Where Are Toro Tools Made And What Does The Warranty Cover?

Toro didn't make our rankings of the world's top power tool brands, but when we compared and ranked lawnmower brands, Toro finished behind only Honda. Toro's gas-powered Power Max 824 also landed a spot on our top five snowblowers available at Home Depot, and our Chris Burns reviewed the Toro 22-inch, 60-volt mower and came away impressed by its build quality and performance. "Every part of this mower feels like Toro hit a sweet spot," he wrote, " [it's] not too light as to feel 'cheap', [and] rugged enough to stand the test of time. With a brand name that's Spanish for "bull," you might think that Toro has Latin American or Spanish roots, but the company is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, and has manufacturing facilities spread around the central and southern United States.

Toro has a factory in El Paso, Texas, and another right across the border in Juarez, Mexico. Along with its two facilities straddling the Rio Grande, Toro's website currently has advertisements for manufacturing-related jobs in Beatrice, Nebraska; Perry, Oklahoma; Tomah, Wisconsin; and Shakopee, Minnesota. The warranty period for Toro equipment ranges from 90 days to three years, depending on the product and how it's used.