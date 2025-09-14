Who Makes Honda's Lawn Mower Engines & Where Are They Built?

Honda is a major manufacturer that makes its own lawn mower engines, with its main production hub based at the Honda Power Equipment Manufacturing facility in Swepsonville, North Carolina. The Japanese company started building engines in the 1950s, beginning with its small H-Type, which quickly became popular on farms and in all sorts of businesses that needed dependable machines. When the 1970s came around, Honda introduced generators, tillers, and some of the most powerful outboard boat engines to the U.S. market, and added lawn mowers to the lineup in 1979. Unlike other brands that buy most of their engines from outside suppliers, Honda builds the engines for its own products, and sometimes even works with other companies, like General Electric.

The brand's current goal is to supply power equipment to meet increased global demand, with its strategy hinging on two distinct engine series. The GC and GCV lines are geared to homeowners who need light, quiet, and easy-to-use machines, while the GX and iGX engines are built for professionals needing a longer service life and a durable build. This method allows Honda to meet different market needs without having to compromise quality.