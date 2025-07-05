This Honda Engine Is One Of The Most Reliable Ever Made

Honda is a brand that's broadly known for reliability. Modern Hondas are consistently ranked amongst the most-reliable vehicles by Consumer Reports (it's currently ranked third in predicted reliability, just below Subaru and Lexus), and we all know at least a few friends who've driven their Hondas several hundred thousand miles. Some owners have even boasted over one million miles. Honda's made a lot of vehicles, powered by many reliable engines available throughout its long history. So how do we narrow it down and find the most reliable one?

For starters, we're going to leave out motorcycles and scooters. That just makes things a bit simpler. The Honda Super Cub could certainly be a candidate for the distinction of most-reliable Honda, but we'll save it for another day. Instead, let's focus on engines used for four-wheeled vehicles. From there, we're left with a few choices amongst Honda's most infamous engines — namely the J, F, H, B, and K-Series engines. These are some of the most popular and reliable engines Honda has ever made, and under the hoods of some of its most iconic cars.

I've been testing and reviewing all sorts of vehicles for over 15 years and I've been a Honda owner for even longer than that. I've owned several Honda vehicles, swapped the engines on multiple project cars, and been around Honda car culture most of my life. So, I can say with confidence that from that lineup, the K-Series family of engines tops my list.