10 Of The Oldest Engines Still In Production Today

In the long history of the automobile, there have been icons of every ilk, but today we're looking at legends with staying power. Not the vehicles themselves, though the Chevy Suburban with its 90-year run earns a tip-of-the-hat on that front, but the engines behind the cars. Specifically, the oldest engines that remain in production as of 2025. No concept cars, no one-off commissions, but engines that have been in continual production the longest.

Advertisement

Along with owning the longest-running vehicle nameplate of all time, you won't be surprised to find Chevrolet on this list of oldest engines still in production today. However, one of the oldest engines that has been rolling off the factory line without a break for more than three decades, may be unexpected. It's worth noting that even though these are the oldest engines by production lifetime, buying a new car with one of these under the hood is a smart move.

The youngest engine listed below has been built for 22 years. With that kind of longevity, OEM engineers have ample time to refine and improve upon the formula. This iterative process helps iron out the kinks that tend to pop up anytime a so-called clean sheet design is implemented. It's no easy task to stay relevant for more than 2 decades in the ever-changing automotive landscape, and for that reason, these long-lived internal combustion mills earn our respect.

Advertisement