The 5 Longest-Running Chevrolet Models Ever Sold In America

Chevrolet is a name nearly as old as the commercial automobile industry itself. Even if you're not a car fanatic, you're likely at least somewhat aware of this all-American brand and its many iconic nameplates. From towering trucks to mean muscle cars and everything in between, Chevy occupies a special place in the hearts of many. As can be imagined from an automaker that's over a century old, the company has been at the forefront of its fair share of history-defining events, such as besting Ford in American car sales in 1927, being the first American car with automatic transmission in the low-price category in 1950, and ranking as the most awarded brand by J.D. Power.

But many of the individual models under the General Motors brand have also gone on to achieve notoriety. You may be surprised to learn just how long many Chevy vehicles have been around for, many of which are still cruising the streets today. Regardless of their shape, size, or function, these cars have each left their own special impact on Chevy's legacy while also breaking records in automobile longevity. With all that out of the way, let's take a spin with the five longest-running American Chevy models.