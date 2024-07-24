The 5 Longest-Running Chevrolet Models Ever Sold In America
Chevrolet is a name nearly as old as the commercial automobile industry itself. Even if you're not a car fanatic, you're likely at least somewhat aware of this all-American brand and its many iconic nameplates. From towering trucks to mean muscle cars and everything in between, Chevy occupies a special place in the hearts of many. As can be imagined from an automaker that's over a century old, the company has been at the forefront of its fair share of history-defining events, such as besting Ford in American car sales in 1927, being the first American car with automatic transmission in the low-price category in 1950, and ranking as the most awarded brand by J.D. Power.
But many of the individual models under the General Motors brand have also gone on to achieve notoriety. You may be surprised to learn just how long many Chevy vehicles have been around for, many of which are still cruising the streets today. Regardless of their shape, size, or function, these cars have each left their own special impact on Chevy's legacy while also breaking records in automobile longevity. With all that out of the way, let's take a spin with the five longest-running American Chevy models.
Chevy Suburban
You know a car has achieved a legacy when it's earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. But if any vehicle deserves such an honor, the Chevrolet Suburban most certainly has. Having been in production since 1935, the Suburban not only holds the title of the longest-running Chevy ever made, but currently stands as the oldest overall car model still in production today.
While this lineup has always been made with the goal of providing exceptional space and comfort, its beginnings are a far cry from what we know this successful series of Sports Utility Vehicles as today. When production of the Suburban began in 1934, it was made as a two-door body eight-seater set on a half-ton truck frame. The extreme construction that blended a car with a truck was initially created for the National Guard and Civilian Conservation Corps units. It wouldn't be until the Suburban went public not long after that its appearance would gradually evolve, essentially birthing the SUV as we know it today.
Twelve generations in and the Chevy Suburban is still going strong. The most recent Suburbans come in six trims, each sporting the same size and sturdiness the brand is renowned for with the ability to hold in up to nine passengers, along with dynamic features such as Dynamic Fuel Management and Magnetic Ride Control. Additionally, the Suburban has been the top-ranking choice for Best Large Family SUV for four consecutive years from U.S. News.
Chevy Corvette
Even if the Suburban officially holds the title of Chevy's longest-running model, few of the automaker's vehicles have made quite the impact that the Chevy Corvette. This iconic sports car got its start in 1953 and has since spawned eight generations of high-performing, lightweight vehicles that many have tried replicating, but none could duplicate.
Initially made as a response to British sports cars, the Chevy Corvette took some time to find its audience, with sales being relatively steady in its early years. However, the following decades would see its popularity soar as drastic improvements to the Corvette's styling and performance, as well as widely seen appearances on hit shows such as "Route 66," helped this dynamic vehicle reach new heights. In particular, the introduction of the Stingray Moniker for the Corvette's second generation began turning things around for the car, gradually evolving it from a 6-cylinder convertible to a more definitive identity as a stylish yet economical supercar. By 1976, it even became the fastest-selling car in the United States.
Often called "America's Sports Car," the Corvette remains an immediately recognizable and beloved car that has only improved with each subsequent generation. Along with being Chevrolet's second longest-running model, it also stands as both the longest-running American sports car nameplate and the fifth longest-running car in production to today.
Chevy Impala
All good things must come to an end, even for our favorite Chevys. The Chevy Impala was one of many sedans from the automaker to cease production over the last few years as drastic industry and consumer changes become more imminent. However, for the many decades this iconic ride was on the road, it transformed in ways that few other cars of its kind have.
The Impala would debut in 1958 and was initially designed more as a luxury vehicle, more than likely due to it being made to celebrate Chevrolet's 50th anniversary, and was notable for sporting the company's first ever dual headlamps and triple taillamps. The following generations went through their own design and category variations, including sports sedans, muscle cars, and convertible coupes. At the end of the day, however, it would be the Impala's eventual transformation into a four-door economy sedan that caught on the most with buyers, ranking high in sales and becoming one of the Chevy's instantly recognizable nameplates.
The Impala ran strong for ten generations, with Chevy pulling the plug on production in 2020. A combination of factors led to this decision, most notably the declining sales of full-size sedans and the industry's gradual move towards electric vehicles. Even if it didn't last forever, the Impala will always be fondly remembered, already being seen as a hot collector's car.
Chevy Malibu
Sadly, the Impala wasn't the only victim of Chevy's dying sedan dilemma. In May of this year, it was announced that production on the Chevy Malibu would cease by November, bringing a close to Chevy's run of sedans and ending the Malibu's 60-year lifespan. While far from the flashiest car out there, many consider the Malibu to be one of the automaker's most underrated models.
Similar to the Impala, the Malibu has gone through its fair share of transformations since its debut in 1964. It began its life as a sub-model of the Chevy Chevelle where consumers had a variety of styles to choose from, ranging from two-door convertibles to four door sedans. Throughout the 1970s, the Malibu took on more of its own identity and was seen as a stylish muscle car. However, even despite some popularity gained due to its association with NASCAR, struggling sales would result in Chevy discontinuing the line for the entirety of the 1980s and a good chunk of the 1990s.
It wouldn't be until near the dawn of the new millennium that the Malibu made a comeback with its fifth generation. From this point forward, the Malibu's reputation as a reliable, fuel-efficient family sedan truly took shape.
Chevy Camaro
Whereas many Chevy models aimed to offer something different from the jump, the Chevy Camaro was born out of a need to fit in. Spurred on by the historic success of the Ford Mustang and similar muscle cars, the Camaro entered the scene in 1966 as a direct competitor. Nevertheless, it became a big hit and continued its first generation run for the next three years.
It truly embraced this ideology with variations such as the Z28 pushing the muscle car aspects even further. Later changes would see the Camaro cut down on horsepower and add elements such as front bumpers. These changes made it lose some of its appeal to drivers who started seeing it more as a typical pony car. The Camaro ceased production in 2002 and wouldn't come back until 2010 where it met greater success following its appearance in 2007's "Transformers," a boost to its horsepower, and a blend of retro and new elements to its build.
Later 2023 would see the Camaro share a similar fate to the Impala and Malibu, with Chevy announcing the retirement of the sixth generation. Unlike other discontinued models that more or less seem gone for good, the Camaro's future is still uncertain. Chevy spokespeople have hinted that there may be more to come for the Camaro. Whether that means the model will have a full-on redesign or go down the EV route has yet to be seen, but hopefully this won't be the last we see of this one-of-a-kind ride.