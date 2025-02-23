Is The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 Faster Than A Tesla? A Look At How They Compare

What do you get when you pit a high-output Hellcat 6.2-liter supercharged V8 equipped Dodge against the first Tesla EV to get three electric motors? You get an absurdly over-the-top matchup with some surprising results.

Officially barred from competing in National Hot Rod Association events, the 2023 Dodge Challenger Demon 170 is widely considered the automaker's muscle car magnum opus. With an incredible 1,025 horsepower and 945 pound-feet of torque, this drag strip monster can achieve a reported 0-60 mph time of 1.66 seconds, but this comes with some caveats. In addition, Dodge states this muscle car can pull off an 8.91-second quarter-mile reaching just over 151 mph. It begs the question is the Dodge Demon 170 even street legal?

With a total of three electric motors, the Tesla Model S Plaid outputs a staggering combined 1,020 horsepower and even more torque than the Dodge at 1,050-pound feet. This impressive output is only one of the best features of the Tesla Plaid. Track tests showcase this robust EV can manage 0–60 mph in just 1.98 seconds. As far as driving a quarter-mile distance, the Plaid can do it in 9.23 seconds according to Tesla. So, the Dodge Challenger Demon 170 is slightly faster than the Tesla Model S Plaid, right? Not so fast, these figures are only telling part of the story.

