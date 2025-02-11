Is The Dodge Demon 170 Street Legal? A Look At Its Top Speed

Dodge has continued to push for faster and faster muscle cars over the years, meaning more and more horsepower. This all came to a head with the 2023 Challenger SRT Demon 170, the last to use the Hellcat V8 engine before its retirement. While many have been sad to see the Hellcat era come to an end, it at least went out with a bang, reaching horsepower in the four digits.

Advertisement

The supercharged 6.2 liter V8 produces 1,025 hp and 945 lb-ft of torque, reaching a top speed of 152 miles per hour. While it may not be the rumored 215-plus that was floating around, the Demon is a drag car that hits 60 miles per hour in just 1.66 seconds. To reach these eye-watering acceleration speeds, you'd need to fill the tank with E85 (surprisingly, this is where its name comes from). The Demon also has a fortified driveline, an improved transmission brake, a firmer suspension, and ET Street R tires by Mickey Thompson to support its powerful performance.