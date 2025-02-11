Is The Dodge Demon 170 Street Legal? A Look At Its Top Speed
Dodge has continued to push for faster and faster muscle cars over the years, meaning more and more horsepower. This all came to a head with the 2023 Challenger SRT Demon 170, the last to use the Hellcat V8 engine before its retirement. While many have been sad to see the Hellcat era come to an end, it at least went out with a bang, reaching horsepower in the four digits.
The supercharged 6.2 liter V8 produces 1,025 hp and 945 lb-ft of torque, reaching a top speed of 152 miles per hour. While it may not be the rumored 215-plus that was floating around, the Demon is a drag car that hits 60 miles per hour in just 1.66 seconds. To reach these eye-watering acceleration speeds, you'd need to fill the tank with E85 (surprisingly, this is where its name comes from). The Demon also has a fortified driveline, an improved transmission brake, a firmer suspension, and ET Street R tires by Mickey Thompson to support its powerful performance.
The Dodge Demon 170 isn't legal, but not in the way you may think
Interestingly enough, the Dodge Demon 170 is street legal but it isn't legal in some drag races. The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) has banned stock Demons from its sanctioned drag races due to its incredible acceleration. Right now, the new regulations from the NHRA state that drag cars must take nine seconds or more to complete a quarter mile — this allowed some previously banned cars to participate, like the old Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, to participate. But it still means that the Demon 170 is too fast at 8.91 seconds.
In order for a Dodge Demon 170 to participate in a NHRA sanctioned drag race, a roll cage and parachute is required. These are not installed by the factory, meaning the car is no longer stock. At the time of its release, only 3,000 units of the Demon were produced for the United States. The limitedly produced drag car had a starting price of $96,666 when it came out (666 for the Demon seems fitting).