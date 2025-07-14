Who Owns John Deere Today, And Where Are Its Tractors & Mowers Made?

The company dates as far back as 1837, deep in Grand Detour, Illinois, when John Deere, a gifted blacksmith, came up with a self-scouring steel plow that could cut through the Midwest's stubborn prairie soil far better than wooden plows ever could. This not only made him famous; it also revolutionized farming and laid the foundation of Deere & Company as we know it. After his invention, John Deere's business grew through smart innovation, hard work, and listening to the farmers who used his products. In the early days, he imported English steel to make his plows and was rolling out about 2000 of them every year up to 1848.

Deere, however, wasn't one to maintain the status quo. He moved to a larger factory in 1849, switched to American-made steel, and scaled up his production. By 1856, his team was cranking out more than 13,000 plows every year — proof that you can break plenty of fresh ground when you combine sound product design with good business acumen. John Deere's business playbook is one that agtech startups emulate to date: Come up with a product, show potential investors that the idea works, and make plans to keep expanding.

Now with its headquarters in Moline, Illinois (70 miles from its original home of Grand Detour), the company has manufacturing facilities in more than 30 countries, with 60 of them in the US alone, and employs more than 74,000 employees worldwide.