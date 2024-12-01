Is John Deere Building More Electric Tractors? Here's What We Know

For many, John Deere is the definitive tractor and lawn mower brand, and has been for decades. The image of a green piece of equipment emblazoned with that signature yellow deer logo is synonymous with farming, landscaping, and general outdoor work in the eyes of countless folks. Sure, the John Deere who was the man behind the world's most famous tractors may not be well-known, but his company and its products are. This isn't an accident, either, as those at John Deere have worked hard to keep the brand at the cultural and technological forefront.

John Deere takes its products and customers seriously, constantly seeking to innovate for whatever challenges might arise next. For example, a hot topic today is the use of fossil fuels and a switch to less environmentally damaging forms of energy, including some pretty strange renewable energy sources. And many tech companies have embraced electric options instead of going full-speed ahead with gasoline.

Besides some recent hybrids and electric models, John Deere's tractors have run on gas and diesel throughout its existence, but could we be on the precipice of a big change for the almost-two-centuries-old brand? Are John Deere tractors going electric? Here's what we know so far.