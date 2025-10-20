These Are The Most Reliable Gas Riding Mower Brands, According To Consumer Reports

Plenty of people take pride in their property and get personal satisfaction by showcasing beautiful, manicured landscaping. That's one reason why many of us want top-notch outdoor equipment, though money is often also a factor. The more reliable a mower is, the less likely we'll need to spend more on fixing or replacing it.

But when it comes to the best major lawn mower brands, which is the best may be hard to determine. If you're only interested in a gas-powered riding mower, a brand known for having lawn mowers with the best battery life may not be the right choice. When you're trying to figure out which brand and make is right for you, a good starting point can be Consumer Reports, the nonprofit organization that compiles massive amounts of data from both expert testing and consumer feedback.

One metric Consumer Reports measures for gas riding lawn mowers is reliability, which predicts the likelihood that a given machine will have issues or malfunctions within the first years of using it. Based on the findings of Consumer Reports and data from over 12,000 mowers purchased new between 2014 and 2024, these are the most reliable gas riding mower brands. More information on how this list was compiled can be found at the end of this list.