These Are The Most Reliable Gas Riding Mower Brands, According To Consumer Reports
Plenty of people take pride in their property and get personal satisfaction by showcasing beautiful, manicured landscaping. That's one reason why many of us want top-notch outdoor equipment, though money is often also a factor. The more reliable a mower is, the less likely we'll need to spend more on fixing or replacing it.
But when it comes to the best major lawn mower brands, which is the best may be hard to determine. If you're only interested in a gas-powered riding mower, a brand known for having lawn mowers with the best battery life may not be the right choice. When you're trying to figure out which brand and make is right for you, a good starting point can be Consumer Reports, the nonprofit organization that compiles massive amounts of data from both expert testing and consumer feedback.
One metric Consumer Reports measures for gas riding lawn mowers is reliability, which predicts the likelihood that a given machine will have issues or malfunctions within the first years of using it. Based on the findings of Consumer Reports and data from over 12,000 mowers purchased new between 2014 and 2024, these are the most reliable gas riding mower brands. More information on how this list was compiled can be found at the end of this list.
Kubota
According to Consumer Reports, Kubota is the overall best brand for gas tractors and gas zero-turn mowers, scoring very high in both owner satisfaction and reliability. For tractors, it has a near-perfect score. The Japanese manufacturer makes a wide range of farm and construction equipment, including its B01 Series of compact tractors, which, among other uses, can mow grass. The B01 is four-wheel drive and has an engine that can generate nearly 24 horsepower and, like a lot of Kubota equipment, is highly customizable. Depending on which build you select, though, it can also get very expensive.
Similarly, Kubota offers many different models of zero-turn mowers, which also vary widely in price. Models include the Kubota ZG327, which is large enough and powerful enough for commercial applications and exceptionally big yards. With a 26-horsepower engine, it can mow up to 10.6 mph and offers rear or side discharge chutes.
While not as high as Kubota's scores for its tractors (which can't get much higher), the brand also beat all others in Consumer Reports reliability and owner satisfaction scores for zero-turn mowers. Even for those with smaller properties, Kubota's mowers are very popular, with redditors on r/lawnmowers recommending the brand and calling it "one of the best" for both mowers and tractors — echoing Consumer Reports' findings. One user reports they've owned a Kubota ZG227 for over 14 years and that "it is still running strong and I mow some really tough stuff." The brand isn't totally immune to complaints, though. While users generally find Kubota diesel zero-turn mowers reliable, for example, there are some reports of failing HTS fans, as well as dissatisfaction with the high cost of replacement parts.
John Deere
John Deere is synonymous with tractors and farm equipment, and for good reason. It ranks highly in Consumer Reports' findings for both tractor-class mowers and zero-turn mowers, with only Kubota performing better in either category. Its tractors, which include models like the X354 and S240-48, score very high when it comes to owner satisfaction. The brand also scores highly for reliability, though not quite as high as owner satisfaction.
User experience may vary from model to model, considering each is built differently. The 42-inch X354 lawn tractor has a 21.5-horsepower engine and delivers an 18-inch cut with an optional MulchControl kit available. Complementing its predicted reliability is its 4-year or 300-hour bumper-to-bumper warranty. Over 120 users have left reviews on its product page, where it has a strong 4.5 out of 5 overall score. In an r/lawnmowers thread where a poster asks if the X354 is worth the cost, multiple commenters say yes, with one adding, "That's a good machine and would probably last you twenty years if you properly maintain it."
Consumer Reports scores John Deere even higher (by a bit) for the reliability of its zero-turn mowers, which include models like the Z530M and Z330R-54, than its tractors. On Lowe's website, the Z530M has the same 4.5 overall customer rating as the X354, based on over 400 user reviews. This feedback comes from a range of different kinds of owners, from experienced John Deere veterans to first-time users of riding mowers. One notes that "It took getting familiar with it, but now I love it!" while another calls it "unreal," saying it "cut my mowing time in half." At least one Redditor warns that it's not reliable or powerful enough for commercial-sized properties, though.
Craftsman
When it comes to zero-turn mowers, Consumer Reports found Craftsman to have a strong reliability score. The Craftsman 42-Inch Gas Zero-Turn Riding Lawn Mower is powered by a 547 cc single-cylinder engine that the brand says will enable you to cut 25% faster and 40% more efficiently than a tractor and save 75 minutes compared to using a push mower. It provides a cut up to 4.5 inches; Craftsman also says it can easily handle heavy and wet grass and is ideal for up to 2 acres.
Craftsman emphasizes the mower's comfortable seating and adjustable lap bar as comfort features, while the mower is also equipped with large tires designed for high traction without damaging the lawn. There's also a three-year limited warranty. Considering the brand scores so highly in Consumer Reports' reliability research, one may never need that warranty. Supporting this is firsthand feedback from users on subreddits like r/lawncare, such as a commenter who says that "My dad's been using the same zero-turn Craftsman for 10 years with no issue." Plus, over 560 users have scored the Craftsman Z5200 a 4.2 out of 5, though there is some dissatisfaction with its mulching kit and hydraulic components. Notably, Consumer Reports found Craftsman's rear-engine riding mower to be highly unreliable and doesn't recommend it. Considering rear-engine mowers aren't too popular, many potential buyers would likely be going with zero-turn options anyway. Still, though, while there are plenty of Craftsman yard tools worth adding to your outdoor equipment setup, a rear-engine mower may not be the best choice.
Cub Cadet
Rear-engine models are typically slower than lawn tractors or zero-turn models, which, combined with their smaller decks, means it takes longer to cut an entire yard with one. However, some users will still opt for them for a number of reasons, including the fact that rear-engine models are often more affordable, quieter, and easier to operate and maintain. If your yard isn't very big, they could be a more sensible option, and their compact size also makes them more practical to store. Unfortunately, the rear-engine models tested by Consumer Reports don't fare nearly as well as lawn tractors and zero-turn ones.
Of the brands the organization did evaluate, CR found Cub Cadet to score the highest. Its CC30 H utilizes a Briggs & Stratton 344 cc engine and a single-blade side discharge mowing deck, as well as a mulch kit and single LED headlight. Cub Cadet says it's suited for cutting up one acre, though the terrain should be mostly flat. Google reviewers have scored the CC30 H an encouraging 4.5 out of 5, with users saying the mower will get the job done if your property isn't too demanding. As one Redditor says, "For a small yard, they do fine. You can generally see where you are going." However, in that same thread, you'll find dissatisfied users, including one who says their CC30 H caught fire.
Cub Cadet is also reliable for other types of gas riding mowers, as one of the best zero-turn mowers you can buy is the Ultima ZT2-50 Fab. It has strong reliability and owner satisfaction scores from Consumer Reports, and is top-rated by customers on Home Depot's website. Cub Cadet also has a very good owner satisfaction score from Consumer Reports for its lawn tractor.
Gravely
Gravely is mostly known by residential users for its zero-turn mowers, not lawn tractors or other equipment, and Consumer Reports only provides data on the former. Considering how useful and popular zero-turn mowers are, it's not a brand to ignore, though — especially given its respectable reliability rating from Consumer Reports. Gravely makes many different models of zero-turn mowers, so there is a good chance anyone thinking of buying one may consider the brand at some point.
According to Consumer Reports, its ZT X 52 918011 has a strong overall score and is more reliable than Cub Cadet when it comes specifically to zero-turn mowers, though not as reliable as John Deere, Kubota, and Craftsman. The ZT X 52 has a 23-horsepower Kawasaki engine under its hood, and its heavy-duty build makes it look more like a commercial mower than a residential one. The 726 cc engine can move the machine forward up to 7 mph and 3 mph in reverse. Though based on only 10 reviews, users have scored the ZT X 52 a strong 4.6 out of 5 average customer score.
Gravely's other zero-turn mowers also appear to be reliable. On r/lawnmowers, a redditor talks about the Gravely 60-inch ZT HD mower they've owned for 13 years and estimates they have "about 1000 hours on it." They report that they "had a 2 acre property when I bought it. I could mow it in 45 minutes if I discharged and that went to 1.25-1.5 hours with mulching. I do love the machine." In another thread, a redditor says their 48-inch ZT HD with a Kawasaki 23-hp motor "performed flawlessly," though they noted they once had a problem with a broken drive belt.
How this list of gas riding mower brands was compiled
This list of the most reliable gas riding mowers is sourced from the findings of Consumer Reports and supported by reviewing user feedback from multiple outlets. In the context of this article, reliability is defined by how likely or unlikely users of a particular brand will have issues within the first five years of operating their gas riding mowers. These can either be lawn tractors, zero-turn mowers, rear-engine mowers, or some combination of the three. Consumer Reports compiled its reliability data by surveying members who have used gas-powered riding mowers purchased (new) between 2014 and 2024. These surveys were conducted between 2022 and 2024, with over 12,200 individual mowers included.
The gas riding mower brands CR found to be most reliable were then used as a jumping point for further research conducted by SlashGear. Evidence to support or rebut the findings of Consumer Reports was sourced from the firsthand experience of people who've used gas-powered riding mowers from the mentioned brands. This experience was compiled from several sources, including user reviews found on manufacturer websites, Google Reviews, and retailer websites like Lowe's and Home Depot. Firsthand feedback for these brands was also researched through various subreddits like r/lawncare and r/lawnmowers, where users discuss and debate the pros and cons of various brands and their equipment, as well as recount their own experiences with them.