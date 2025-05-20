Are Kubota Diesel Zero Turn Mowers Reliable? Here's What Owners Have To Say

A Japanese company with well over a century of history, Kubota has made a wide variety of products from weight scales and vending machines to one of the cheapest portable diesel generators you can buy. This manufacturer has also dipped into another market with its RTV. While perhaps best known for its tractors, the company has also been making lawn mowers since 1994. In 2001, Kubota debuted its ZD Series zero-turn mowers and has continued to advance within the lawn and garden equipment industry.

Today, Kubota offers many different models of zero-turn mowers, including a handful of diesel options. Many owners report a positive experience with these machines, even after years of running them. For instance, build quality has been commended among reviewers with one owner (via Orange Tractor Talks), stating their 2010 ZD326-60P is "built like a tank." Another explained that their 2011 ZD326RP-60R, used for maintaining a large cemetery, is close to eclipsing 2,400 operation hours without issue. One owner who has been running a ZD1511 for 21 years reported that he hasn't experienced any major breakdown, other than an instance when he ran over something he shouldn't have.