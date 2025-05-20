Are Kubota Diesel Zero Turn Mowers Reliable? Here's What Owners Have To Say
A Japanese company with well over a century of history, Kubota has made a wide variety of products from weight scales and vending machines to one of the cheapest portable diesel generators you can buy. This manufacturer has also dipped into another market with its RTV. While perhaps best known for its tractors, the company has also been making lawn mowers since 1994. In 2001, Kubota debuted its ZD Series zero-turn mowers and has continued to advance within the lawn and garden equipment industry.
Today, Kubota offers many different models of zero-turn mowers, including a handful of diesel options. Many owners report a positive experience with these machines, even after years of running them. For instance, build quality has been commended among reviewers with one owner (via Orange Tractor Talks), stating their 2010 ZD326-60P is "built like a tank." Another explained that their 2011 ZD326RP-60R, used for maintaining a large cemetery, is close to eclipsing 2,400 operation hours without issue. One owner who has been running a ZD1511 for 21 years reported that he hasn't experienced any major breakdown, other than an instance when he ran over something he shouldn't have.
Features of the Kubota zero turn diesel mower
For those in the market for a diesel zero-turn mower, Kubota starts with the ZD1011 at $16,199 all the way up to the ZD1611, which starts at $26,799. These mowers offer decks from 48 inches for residential applications to a wide 72 inches for commercial operations. The new common rail diesel engine provides potent performance power anywhere from 19.3 up to 30.8 horsepower, all while also enhancing fuel economy from previous models.
The pro cutting decks on these mowers have prioritized enhanced air flow through extensive testing. This results in a more efficient cut as the grass clippings are processed and discharged quicker than earlier deck designs. And, in terms of discharge, you have options for either side or rear chutes to better adapt to specific landscape challenges. Even better, Kubota has incorporated a built-in deck lift on select models for a more convenient maintenance experience. Of course, a mower is just one of the necessary machines required to maintain a property. You might consider some of these Craftsman yard tools to add to your outdoor power equipment collection, designed for other tasks.
What are some of the complaints about these mowers?
No piece of equipment is perfect, and some reviewers have been vocal about aspects of these diesel zero-turn mowers they don't like. Some familiar with Kubota mowers claimed the parts were overpriced. One person commented that their workplace even decided to switch to another brand as the cost of maintaining Kubota's was prohibitive. It seems the costly parts aren't only an issue with the zero turn mowers either, as one owner explained (via Orange Tractor Talks), "It's almost like Kubota doesn't want to sell their customers parts. The parts are priced in such a fashion that it totals out a mechanically solid tractor that simply has some years on it."
Additionally, some users have reported issues with the HTS (Hydrostatic Transmission System) fan failing. One reviewer stated that their ZD1211, after a few hundred hours of operation, needs a new HTS fan, as the plastic fins have been sheared off. Apparently, yard debris such as small sticks can strike the fan during operation, causing damage. The fan pictured above is compatible with the ZD1011 and runs just under $50 from online retailers.