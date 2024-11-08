4 Of The Cheapest Portable Diesel Generators You Can Buy In 2024

As changing climates and extreme weather events continue to wreak havoc on the world at large, more and more people have found themselves in the precarious position of being without power, sometimes for uncomfortably long periods of time. Not surprisingly, that fact has led many folks to outfit their homes with fuel-powered generators designed to keep the lights on even when the power grid is down.

Of course, the home front is not the only place the more popular portable generators on the market can come in handy, and if you find yourself in need of a power source at a worksite, a portable generator is no doubt an option you've considered. Ditto for those RV-loving road dogs who need a way to power their devices when setting up camp off the beaten path. Whatever the case, when searching for the generator that best suits your needs, you've no doubt had to consider the question of how to power the device itself, with models available that run on gas, propane, and even diesel fuel.

While manufacturers like Ryobi offer plenty of gas and electric generators, not many companies produce models powered by Diesel. That being the case, it's hardly a surprise that the options that are readily available on the consumer market aren't exactly cheap. With that in mind, we're capping our budget here at $6,500. While that number might seem limiting, we still found a few solid diesel generators available in that more budget-friendly price range.

