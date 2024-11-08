4 Of The Cheapest Portable Diesel Generators You Can Buy In 2024
As changing climates and extreme weather events continue to wreak havoc on the world at large, more and more people have found themselves in the precarious position of being without power, sometimes for uncomfortably long periods of time. Not surprisingly, that fact has led many folks to outfit their homes with fuel-powered generators designed to keep the lights on even when the power grid is down.
Of course, the home front is not the only place the more popular portable generators on the market can come in handy, and if you find yourself in need of a power source at a worksite, a portable generator is no doubt an option you've considered. Ditto for those RV-loving road dogs who need a way to power their devices when setting up camp off the beaten path. Whatever the case, when searching for the generator that best suits your needs, you've no doubt had to consider the question of how to power the device itself, with models available that run on gas, propane, and even diesel fuel.
While manufacturers like Ryobi offer plenty of gas and electric generators, not many companies produce models powered by Diesel. That being the case, it's hardly a surprise that the options that are readily available on the consumer market aren't exactly cheap. With that in mind, we're capping our budget here at $6,500. While that number might seem limiting, we still found a few solid diesel generators available in that more budget-friendly price range.
Generac 6864 XD5000E
If you're familiar with the name Generac, it's because the company is one of the most prominent outfits in the modern generator game. And yes, if you are looking to add a portable yet fuel-efficient power generator as a worksite or campsite power source or just eyeing fuel-efficient options to power certain vital electrical components when the power is out at home, the company does indeed make a diesel-powered option.
Said generator is the Generac XD5000E, and it will set you back a cool $4,019 these days if you purchase it through Amazon. This is the cheapest diesel generator listed here, and in turn, it's also the least powerful, capping out at a specified 5,000 watts. But what the XD5000E might be lacking on the power front, it more than makes up for in run time, with the generator boasting a 12-gallon diesel tank that provides up to 32.4 hours of power at 50% load. Those stats, obviously, make this Generac device ideal for anyone who's not looking to light up an entire household and doesn't want to be bothered with frequent refuels.
It should be noted, however, that this generator weighs in at 254 lbs, so it may not be the most maneuverable option for folks flying solo when the power is out. Still, that weight is reflective of its industrial-strength build, as well as the heavy-duty Yanmar LW Series 435cc direct injection engine running it. Pros and cons aside, according to Amazon reviewers, the Generac is, apparently, prone to mechanical malfunction, which could obviously be problematic if you're relying on it in an emergency situation.
YANMAR YDG
Now, if you are among the readers who didn't flinch at the North of $4,000 price tag on the Generac XD5000E, allow us to present the Yanmar YDG5500W-6EI, a diesel generator that delivers a bit more punch on the wattage front and only costs a few hundred bucks more. As for the uptick in power, the Yanmar delivers 5,500 watts at surge and, at the moment, can be purchased for as low as $4,245.
To be clear, the engine powering the Generac generator is essentially the same Yanmar 435cc air-cooled direct injection source powering this one. The Yanmar does have a considerably smaller 3.4-gallon fuel tank, however, which — at a max of 6 to 9.5 hours — cuts its runtime down considerably by comparison. Still, if size is a concern, the YDG is the most compact generator on this list, and with a weight of 249 lbs, it is manageable enough for two people. The Yanmar design team also touts the YDG as a quieter alternative to some other generators on the market, with the decibels clocking in at 85 when operational.
That number is, in part, the result of noise-reducing design features in the mounting system that help limit vibration when the engine is engaged. The generator is also equipped with a potentially important emergency function that sounds an alarm and automatically shuts the YDG down when the oil is too low. Models are even equipped with 12-volt DC power outlets, which makes it easy to charge mobile devices and other rechargeable batteries when the power is out. Unfortunately, professional or consumer reviews are hard to come by for the YDG, though it does have a two-year manufacturer warranty.
Gillette GPED-65EK 3-Phase
In your search for a diesel-powered generator, it's likely you'll at least glance at Gillette's GPED-65EK 3-phase model, which produces significantly more power than the Generac or Yanmar builds and, naturally, costs a few more bucks on the retail market. To be clear, the generator's power output is impressive, with the device capable of producing 6500 watts of energy. Yes, that noticeable wattage boost will likely make the generator's $5,799 sticker price more palatable for folks looking to power more than an appliance or two running during an outage.
Per Gillette, the powerful GPED-65EK is also ideal for use on the work site and was reportedly designed for use by contractors. That fact is evident by its durable steel-tube frame and nine horsepower, 401cc Kohler KD420 engine, which, for the record, is not only equipped with a heavy-duty air cleaner but also EPA and CARB-certified. That engine also comes with a three-year warranty, providing a little peace of mind for consumers given the generator's lofty price point. The diesel-operated generator weighs in at a reasonable 239 lbs and features a 4-gallon fuel tank that, when 3/4 full, can provide up to 8 hours of constant operating time.
Like the Yanmar, this Gillette build also comes equipped with an automatic stop feature that engages when the oil levels get too low, which could play a vital role in preventing a breakdown. With a 12v electric starter, the GPED-65EK should be easy to fire up and put into action when the time comes. Like the Yanmar, reviews are sparse for Gillette's GPED-65EK, but its three-phase AC design should make it more durable and reliable than most.
Kubota Lowboy II Diesel Generator
As we bump up against our $6,500 threshold, let's look at the most powerful portable diesel generator to make our list, the Kubota Lowboy II. Kubota is a name well-known and well-regarded in the agricultural and heavy-machinery arenas, so it's hardly a surprise the Japanese company might be interested in developing a portable diesel power source for use at home or at work. The Lowboy II is just that source, with the generator pushing up to 7,000 watts of energy at standby and staying constant at 6,500w.
The device is powered by a two-cylinder, liquid-cooled, indirect injection, naturally aspirated Kubota Z482 engine that can produce upwards of 10.9 horsepower. It also comes with a 7.4-gallon fuel tank, which may provide just over 19 hrs of runtime in the right conditions. Both the engine and generator come enclosed in a durable, painted steel enclosure, which helps dampen operational noise to a reasonable 66 decibels. Meanwhile, the generator comes equipped with automatic low-oil and high-water/temperature shutdown features, helping reduce the risk of breakdown.
Now for a little bad news: at 577 lbs, the Kubota Lowboy II is a bit of a behemoth on the weight front. It is, however, skid steer mounted, making it easier to move if you've got some heavy machinery handy. Even still, the weight may make it less than ideal for everyday use by consumers on the home front, even if you pony up extra for the additional wheel kit. Likewise, the generator's $6,285 price tag may prove more than some consumers want to spend. Nonetheless, the Lowboy II is highly rated by real-world users, boasting numerous 5-star reviews online.