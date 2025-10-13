This Lawn Mower Has The Best Battery Life (According To Consumer Reports)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As Lithium Ion batteries become the preferred source of power for lawn care devices like lawn mowers, many yard care enthusiasts are upgrading from gas gear to battery power. But with virtually every major power tool maker going greener with Lithium Ion power, figuring out which lawn mower best suits your needs can be tricky to say the least.

Reviews from pro sites and real-world consumers can, of course, be very helpful in that particular endeavor. And in the pro review arena, Consumer Reports has long ranked among the most trusted names in the game, with the product rating site regularly publishing lists that showcase items it has deemed the best in any particular class. Those on the hunt for a battery-powered lawn mower might like to know that, on one of those 2025 lists, Consumer Reports highlighted a Greenworks Lawn Mower as the device with the best battery life.

The mower in question is Greenworks MO80L421, an 80V walk-behind mower that provides a 21" steel deck and a self-propelled functionality. Moreover, the mower provides anywhere between 70 and 80 minutes of runtime, assuming that the two 80V batteries powering it are fully charged when you head out to cut your grass. The mower does not require both of those batteries to function. However, that impressive runtime will, obviously, be considerably shorter if you're only running with one battery. Even still, the possibility of almost an hour-and-a-half of runtime should intrigue anyone in the battery-powered lawn mower market, particularly those with larger lawns.