This Lawn Mower Has The Best Battery Life (According To Consumer Reports)
As Lithium Ion batteries become the preferred source of power for lawn care devices like lawn mowers, many yard care enthusiasts are upgrading from gas gear to battery power. But with virtually every major power tool maker going greener with Lithium Ion power, figuring out which lawn mower best suits your needs can be tricky to say the least.
Reviews from pro sites and real-world consumers can, of course, be very helpful in that particular endeavor. And in the pro review arena, Consumer Reports has long ranked among the most trusted names in the game, with the product rating site regularly publishing lists that showcase items it has deemed the best in any particular class. Those on the hunt for a battery-powered lawn mower might like to know that, on one of those 2025 lists, Consumer Reports highlighted a Greenworks Lawn Mower as the device with the best battery life.
The mower in question is Greenworks MO80L421, an 80V walk-behind mower that provides a 21" steel deck and a self-propelled functionality. Moreover, the mower provides anywhere between 70 and 80 minutes of runtime, assuming that the two 80V batteries powering it are fully charged when you head out to cut your grass. The mower does not require both of those batteries to function. However, that impressive runtime will, obviously, be considerably shorter if you're only running with one battery. Even still, the possibility of almost an hour-and-a-half of runtime should intrigue anyone in the battery-powered lawn mower market, particularly those with larger lawns.
Where you can buy the Greenworks mower and what it'll cost you
If you're unfamiliar with the Greenworks brand, it has only been around for a little over two decades, and came into being as a more eco-friendly option to many that were on the market in the early aughts. Greenworks is currently owned by Globe Tools Group, a Chinese company that is based in Changzhou, where the brand's tools are manufactured. If country of origin isn't a deal-breaker, you should know that the mower is generally well-liked by those who've purchased one, boasting ratings of 4.6 stars and 4.5 stars through Best Buy and Lowe's, respectively.
Yes, those are two of the better-known retail outlets that are currently selling Greenworks tools and devices. However, the 21" 80V self-propelled mower that Consumer Reports tabbed as having the best battery life can also be found for sale through Greenworks' web store, and other notable retailers like Walmart and Amazon, where the brand hosts its own storefront. At the time of this writing, we were unable to find the specific model lawn mower (MO80L421) for sale through Greenworks' Amazon store, though that may eventually change.
As for what the mower will cost you, we can tell you that the Greenworks mower Consumer Reports named a battery champ is not cheap. At present, the manufacturer's 21" 80V Self-Propelled mower is listed for $699.99 through Best Buy, Lowe's and Walmart. While this particular model is not currently available directly from Greenworks, the brand's 82V model is at the same price, and that one ranks among the most powerful on the market.