This Is The Safest Way To Store Gasoline

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warns that improper gas containers and non-compliant storage practices pose serious risks that can even result in explosions and open flames. To help prevent such accidents and keep everyone safe, you need to know how to store gasoline safely. First of all, always be absolutely sure to store gasoline in an approved container certified for gasoline storage. Keep it upright, secure, and in a well-ventilated area, away from living spaces, heat, sparks, flames, animals, or children. Also, make sure the fill and vent openings are closed tightly. While refilling, do not fill it more than 95%, and always start filling with the nozzle inside the container, as that reduces any chances of static electricity.

When in storage, regularly check the container for spills, leaks, and damage. Properly labeling and coloring the containers red helps others know it is flammable. Keeping them separated from other oxidizer chemicals reduces the risk of accidents, which is legally required in many regulated storage environments. Either way, gasoline in a container has a limited shelf life that is dependent on how you store it, so be sure to do so correctly.