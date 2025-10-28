Does Gasoline In A Container Have A Shelf Life? Here's What You Should Know

If you own gasoline-powered equipment like lawnmowers, chainsaws, or pressure washers, chances are, you have considered storing gasoline at home. But have you ever wondered how long it takes for gasoline stored in a container to go bad? In a previous article, SlashGear addressed how using a fuel stabilizer can help increase the life of gasoline stored inside the fuel tank of a car. But that is not the same environment as a storage container. We decided to investigate, and as it turns out, gasoline — just like its other fossil-fuel sibling, Diesel — does have a shelf life.

According to Exxon — one of the largest petrochemical companies on the planet — the ideal storage life of stored gasoline is a month. However, they do add that if the user adheres to good storage practices, they can store gasoline without noticeable loss in quality for up to six months. But this time frame appears to be only applicable for regular gasoline. If the gasoline you ended up storing has been blended with Ethanol, it could drastically reduce the life of the fuel. In fact, ethanol-blended gasoline has half the shelf life of regular gasoline and is only good for storage anywhere between one and three months.

British Petroleum, or BP, has a slightly different take on this. According to them, the life of gasoline is heavily dependent on how it is stored. If inside a sealed container, gasoline can last a year. Once the seal is broken, its shelf life reduces to six months if it is stored at a constant temperature of 68 degrees Fahrenheit. At higher temperatures, say 86 degrees Fahrenheit — the life is reduced further, to three months.