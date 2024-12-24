What Happens If You Put Old Gas In Your Car?

Gasoline, in its fresh state, has a very particular chemical composition that makes it ideal for efficient combustion. You get exactly as much performance out of the gas that you put in your tank. However, even processed gas is still technically a natural substance, and like all natural things, it gradually starts to break down with time. When gas starts to go stale, it starts evaporating and oxidizing, contaminating itself with solid particulates and gummy residues.

If you tried to use stale gas in your car, you might be able to drag a bit of power for the combustion process out of whatever vestiges still remain. You won't get far, though, because all those particulates will cause the fuel to burn incorrectly. This will lead to physical damage on your engine and its components.

Not only that, but that gummy residue we mentioned will also begin to coat the internals of the fuel line. This can lead to solid blockages that could prevent any fuel from getting into the engine intake. Depending on the precise kind of fuel you're using, there may be additional detrimental effects — for instance, if you're using fuel with a higher degree of ethanol in its blend, you might end up with water in the fuel line, which can lead to internal corrosion.

