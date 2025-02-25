5 Things You Need To Know To Safely Store Diesel Fuel In Your Garage Or Shed

So you've got your new can of diesel fuel and have brought it home to your garage or shed. The next big question is where you're supposed to put it. The obvious assumption is to just stash it in the furthest corner of your garage, out of the way of anything else, but while that might work, there are some considerations you need to keep in mind.

First, much like when you were first pumping the fuel, you need to be certain that the container is stored at least 50 feet away from any potential sources of ignition. This could include things like power outlets, heating installations, or even just windows that receive direct sunlight. It's one thing if people are coming and going on a regular basis, but if someone is going to be in the garage or shed for long periods of time, it might not be a good idea to store it there.

Additionally, if you or anyone in your household smokes, do not do it in the vicinity of the fuel container, ever. If your container is between 25 and 60 gallons, OSHA requires that you get it a standalone storage cabinet with thick plywood and fire-resistant paint. Fire isn't the only potential hazard to your fuel — you should also be on the lookout for errant sources of water, like puddles or condensation, as this could create rust on metal cans. If water accumulates on or around your container, especially if it's metal, it could start to corrode and leak.

