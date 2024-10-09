How Long Does Diesel Last With Stabilizer?

How long diesel fuel will last depends on various factors, like the storage method and the ambient temperature. High-quality diesel fuel will stay fresh for a year if stored under ideal conditions. The "ideal conditions" refer to diesel fuel stored in an airtight, sealed container in a cool, dry place, preferably around 70°F or 21°C.

Since we don't live in constantly ideal weather, diesel fuel needs additives or stabilizers if you need to maintain its freshness for extended periods. All hydrocarbon-based fuels will begin oxidizing under prolonged storage, and with diesel, this can create harmful deposits that can clog or damage the injectors, fuel lines, valves, and other internal components.

Moreover, storing diesel in a tank or container attracts unwanted moisture or water, creating a breeding ground for mold, fungi, and bacteria, also called "diesel bugs" or diesel algae. It doesn't take much for diesel to absorb water from the air and its surroundings, and those "diesel bugs" or microbial sludge could also clog the filters and fuel lines.

