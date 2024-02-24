Diesel Fuel Additives Explained: Do They Actually Help?

If you thought diesel fuel additives were merely store-bought products at your favorite auto store, you'd better think again. Fuel suppliers, refineries, and manufacturers are the biggest market for additives. Each batch of crude oil is different from the last, and fuel makers use additives to enhance or improve the properties of diesel fuel.

The National Conference on Weights and Measures (NCWM) prescribed the standards for premium diesel fuel in 1999. Diesel from every manufacturer or marketer must meet all five predetermined criteria to advertise their fuel as "Premium Diesel" in states that comply with NCWM standards.

The first is energy content. The diesel must have at least 138,700 Btu (as measured by ASTM D-240). Next is the cetane number, as the diesel must have a cetane number of at least 47 to qualify as premium fuel. Third comes lubricity, as all premium diesels must have a max wear scar diameter of 520 microns.

The fourth property is low-temperature operability, and the final is thermal stability. Manufacturers use diesel fuel additives to give untreated diesel the five properties required to qualify as "premium diesel." However, data from a recent survey reveals that only one of the 34 most popular premium diesel brands on the market meets all the five NCWM standards for premium diesel.