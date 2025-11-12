Why You Should Never Leave Your Laptop In The Car (Whether It's Hot Or Cold Weather)

It is tempting to just leave all the gear you need in the car so you never have to worry about forgetting it. It could save you some time and offer some convenience, but you have to weigh that decision against how much you want your device.

If you've ever sat in a car with the A/C off on a 90 degree day, it immediately becomes clear why leaving your laptop inside there might mean you'll need a new one. A car in direct sunlight can compound heat from the sun, burning up its interior while the heat has hardly anywhere to escape. Although laptops do get warmer while being used, they have cooling mechanisms and can shut down before ruining any vital components.

No such option exists for a laptop in a hot car. Lithium-ion batteries, which most laptops have, also do not do well in such heat — that's why electronics are among the things you should not leave in your car when its hot. If the battery survives such extreme temperatures, it can permanently undermine its life.

Lithium batteries also do not like the cold, as explained in the science behind why EVs have such a reduced range in cold weather. You can get away with it as long as you don't use or charge your laptop while it's in extreme cold temperatures. However, you still have to deal with the condensation that could form liquids and ruin internal components when you turn on the heater shortly after it's been in such extreme cold.