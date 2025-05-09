10 Things You Should Avoid Leaving In Your Car In Hot Temperatures

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's a hot day. The car's thermometer says 95°F but you know the humidity is skyrocketing, too. You park the car in the first spot you find, shade or no shade. You can't wait to get out of this metal box that's slowly turning into an oven. You glance at the back seat. Good, there's nothing important there. Just some cheap gadgets for the 12V outlet no one will bother stealing and the water bottle you keep for a quick swig or two. You made sure the engine is ready to withstand the heat, and while getting back in the car tomorrow isn't going to be fun, you can't stand to be here one more minute. You'll find a better parking spot tomorrow.

And yet, though we wish it weren't true, your job is not done here. Those electronics, especially the cheap ones, aren't safe inside that hot car. Assuming you want to use them again, that is. The water bottle? Besides possibly poisoning the liquid inside, if it's left under direct sunlight, it might start a fire. We don't take any joy in saying this, but you should probably pick a bag, get those things inside, and haul them home, where they'll be a little cooler. And that goes for a lot more than gadgets and water bottles. But don't worry — making sure your belongings (and your car) are safe during intense heat is easy, once you know which things you should avoid leaving in your car in hot temperatures.

